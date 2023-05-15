Grace Cook pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lakeside Lutheran's softball team never trailed in a 3-1 home nonconference victory over Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Monday, May 15.
"Grace Cook had another solid game in the circle," Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. "Offensively, we executed well early but couldn't break through late. Overall it was another solid team win!"
The Warriors (10-8) scored single runs in the first three innings. Jenna Shadoski, who was 2-for-2, was hit by a pitch in the first and scored on Kendall Lemke's sacrifice fly. Grace Plitzuweit singled in the second and scored on a base knock by Jordan Genz. Shadoski doubled in the third and scored to make it 3-0 on a double steal play.
KML scored its run in the seventh before Cook induced a ground ball and recorded a three-pitch strikeout to end it, stranding a runner at third base.
COLUMBUS -- Emma Jo Peck pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and Columbus beat visiting Lakeside Lutheran 4-1 in a Capitol North softball finale for both teams on Friday, May 13.
The Cardinals (9-5, 7-3 in conference) backed Peck, who permitted an unearned run in the sixth inning and walked four on 99 pitches, with a first-inning run when Alise Hayes tripled to lead off the frame and scored as Dakota Volesky followed with a ground out. Peck helped her own cause with a two-out, two-run single in the fourth to make it 4-0.
Jenna Shadoski walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kendall Lemke in the sixth for Lakeside (9-8, 4-6).
Warriors starter Kieghtan Rank, who allowed four earned on eight hits in six innings, took the loss.
COLUMBUS 4, LAKESIDE 1
Lakeside 000 001 0 -- 1 0 2
Columbus 100 300 x -- 4 8 1
Leading hitters -- C: Hayes 2x3 (3B), Peck 2x3, Raeder 2x3.
Grace Cook pitched a five-inning no-hitter and Lakeside’s softball team belted out 18 hits in a 19-0 home rout of Belleville on Thursday, May 11.
Cook struck out seven and walked just one, throwing 41 of her 57 pitches for strikes.
Lakeside’s Keyanna Rank was 4 of 4 with three RBIs. Abby Meis homered, went 3 of 3 with four runs driven in and scored three times. Leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski was 3-for-3, scoring four times and driving in three on a bases-clearing triple in the second inning. With two away in that inning, Grace Plitzuweit singled home a pair, Meis followed with an RBI double and Rank’s run-scoring double capped the Warriors’ eight-run rally with the lead at 9-0.
Chloe Berg also had a multi-hit game for the Warriors (9-7), who had eight extra-base knocks.
“Grace Cook threw a no-hitter and we hit the ball well all night,” Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. “It was a nice win with contributions from every player.”