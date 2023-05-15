Lakeside softball

Grace Cook pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lakeside Lutheran's softball team never trailed in a 3-1 home nonconference victory over Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Monday, May 15.

"Grace Cook had another solid game in the circle," Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. "Offensively, we executed well early but couldn't break through late. Overall it was another solid team win!"