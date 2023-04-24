Lakeside softball

CAMBRIDGE — Jenna Shadoski led off the game with a home run and Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team routed host Cambridge 21-7 in a nonconference game on Monday, April 24.

Shadoski took a 2-0 offering and sent it the other way over the right field fence for the Warriors, who added 10 second-inning runs on just three hits. Lakeside drew four bases-loaded walks in its big rally.