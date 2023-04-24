CAMBRIDGE — Jenna Shadoski led off the game with a home run and Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team routed host Cambridge 21-7 in a nonconference game on Monday, April 24.
Shadoski took a 2-0 offering and sent it the other way over the right field fence for the Warriors, who added 10 second-inning runs on just three hits. Lakeside drew four bases-loaded walks in its big rally.
Keyanna Rank went 4-for-5, drove in three runs and scored three times while Chloe Berg had three hits and scored three times for the Warriors (5-3). Grace Plitzuweit also had a three-RBI game.
Lakeside starter Grace Cook pitched all five frames in the victory, allowing three earned on six hits while striking out five.
Saveea Freeland had two hits and Kayla Roidt went 3 of 3 for the Blue Jays (1-4).
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 21, CAMBRIDGE 7 (5)
Lakeside 2(10)5 31 — 21 13 4
Cambridge 240 10 — 7 6 6
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski (HR), Berg 3x3, Ke. Rank 4x5; C: Freeland 2x2, Roidt 3x3, Schneider (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Cook W; 5-6-7-3-5-2; C: Freeland L; 3.1-11-14-13-0-10, Travis 1.2-2-7-5-0-7.
FRIDAY’S RESULT
WATERLOO — Jenna Shadoski tripled twice and drove in four runs to lead Lakeside Lutheran past host Waterloo 12-6 in nonconference softball on Friday, April 21.
The Warriors (4-3) drew three consecutive no-out walks in the second inning. Shadoski then lined a bases-clearing triple to left field, giving Lakeside a 4-1 edge. The Warriors added three more runs to cap their six-run rally.
Waterloo (4-2) got within 7-4 in the bottom of the frame after an RBI single by Ava Jaehnke and two-run single by Brenna Huebner, who was 4-for-4.
Shadoski and Abby Meis generated back-to-back RBI singles in the Lakeside fifth. Meis’ two-run single in the seventh made it 11-4.
Lakeside starter Grace Cook went the distance to earn the decision, permitting five earned on 12 hits.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12, WATERLOO 6
Lakeside 160 020 3 — 12 11 1
Waterloo 130 000 2 — 6 12 1
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 3x5 (2 3B), Meis 2x4, Berg 2x4, Ke. Rank (2B); WA: Huebner 4x4 (2B), Freund 2x4 (2 2B), Baumann 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Cook W; 7-12-6-5-1-2; WA: Marty L; 7-11-12-12-3-7.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Grace Cody capped a three-run rally in the seventh by driving in the walk-off run on a fielder’s choice to send Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Lodi 8-7 in Capitol North softball on Tuesday, April 18.
“This was a great win for the girls,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “They never quit when we were down. We were down three different times, including going into the bottom of the seventh. The girls kept their composure and stayed in the game until the last play.”
Lodi scored a pair of two-out runs on base knocks in its half of the seventh to lead, 7-5.
In the home half of the seventh, Lakeside (3-2, 2-1 in conference) quickly loaded the bases with no away. Grace Plitzuweit singled in a run and Kendall Lemke made it 7-all by scoring on a wild pitch.
After Keyanna Rank was intentionally walked, Cody grounded an 0-2 pitch to second base and Kieghtan Rank beat the throw home to end it in dramatic fashion.
Jenna Shadoski homered to center on a 1-0 pitch to lead off the Lakeside first.
“Jenna had another solid night at the plate,” Doering said. “She also had what looked to be a home run that would have given us the lead in the bottom of the sixth called a foul ball.”
Keyanna Rank doubled in the Warriors’ sixth, scoring on a double by Grace Cook to cut the lead to 5-4. Reyna Rupnow then scored on a wild pitch to tie it.
“The girls just kept putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the defense,” Doering said. “I’m really proud of the entire group.”
Cook permitted two earned on five hits in relief to earn the decision.
“Kieghtan Rank and Grace Cook threw very well in stretches and did what we needed to get us out of a couple jams,” Doering said. “Kieghtan and the defense worked out of a jam in fourth and Grace did the same in the sixth.
"Lodi played well too. Credit their tenacity and timely hitting."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8, LODI 7
Lodi 210 110 2 — 7 9 3
Lakeside 300 002 3 — 8 7 5
Leading hitters — LO: Hellenbrand 2x4, Burros 2x4 (2B), No. 16 2x2 (2B); LL: Shadoski 2x4 (2B, HR), Cook (2B), Ke. Rank (2B), Berg (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LO: Stark 3.2-4-3-1-7-2; No. 3 L; 1.1-0-0-0-2-1, No. 16 1-3-5-4-2-2; LL: Ki. Rank 5-4-5-1-0-0, Cook W; 2-5-2-2-0-1.