OREGON -- Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments.
Levi Birkholz is just that and did just that, sending the Warriors to a place they have been just once before.
Birkholz scored a season-high 41 points and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team qualified for its second ever WIAA State Tournament by edging Madison Edgewood 68-65 in a Division 3 sectional final at Oregon High School on Saturday, March 12.
Birkholz, a senior guard, was downright spectacular, scoring 25 points before halftime, while adding six assists. He scored or assisted on 53 of Lakeside's points.
"Tonight was the crowning achievement of what Levi is and what he's been for Lakeside and our team and program since his freshman year," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "He put us on his back tonight. He literally did.
"They did not have an answer and could not figure out a way to get him stopped. When Levi needed to make the pass, he did that. Levi also guarded their best player Lucas Shulla Cose. Levi got an early foul and played the rest of the game without any foul trouble. Guys like that are special and it showed tonight."
Lakeside (25-3) pushes its win streak to 10 games and joins the 2011 team as the only in program history to play at the Kohl Center for state.
"Reaching state has always been a dream for us," senior guard Will Miller said. "We worked for it last year but had a disappointing season at the end (with a loss to Big Foot in the regional semifinals). We turned it around this year and really worked hard for this moment."
The Crusaders (18-10), who have 10 seniors, play at a fast pace and have a multitude of scorers. Edgewood trailed by nine with seven minutes left but whittled its deficit to one with 8.4 seconds left and saw senior guard Mateo Jimenez's tying 3-point attempt just before the buzzer rattle off the back iron.
"I was relieved when that shot attempt did not fall," Lakeside senior forward Trey Lauber said. "I did not have the best game, but my teammates were there to pick me up. We pulled it out in the end. I was pretty thankful that ball did not go in."
Fans from both sides packed the gym, creating deafening-level sounds at times, and were treated to an action-packed tilt.
Edgewood threw the game's first punch, pushing ahead 13-5 a little over four minutes in. Senior guard Hunter Dobrinsky buried a 3, followed by a steal and one-handed flush by senior guard Al Deang.
Lakeside called timeout and quickly answered. Birkholz hit four free throws, scored on an assist by junior guard Alex Reinke and knocked down the Warriors' only 3 of the night to cut the lead to one. Birkholz fed Reinke on the break with 10 minutes left as the Warriors grabbed their first lead, 16-15.
Birkholz snatched a steal, racing the other way to throw down a rim-rocking two-handed flush as Lakeside led 20-15.
Birkholz scored the Warriors' final eight points of the first half. He hit a contested fadeaway jumper in the lane, spun around a defender to score at the rack, converted an underhand layin with Deang in hot pursuit and drilled a turnaround jumper in the paint with four seconds left, giving Lakeside a 35-31 lead at the break.
"Edgewood was trying to close out on shooters, which opened up lanes and I was able to get to the hoop," said Birkholz, who finished two shy of his career high. "They cut me off and I was able to hit some jumpers. It was a good night, but our whole team played so great. It was such a fun game."
The energy and excitement in the building only grew after half.
Reinke took a charge on Deang to open the second period. Lakeside scored on its first offensive possession as senior forward Anders Liermann finished down low on a look from senior forward Ethan Schuetz.
Birkholz blew by a perimeter defender, scoring at the hole, before drawing contact from Deang down low and capped the and-1 at the line. The score put Lakeside ahead 42-33 with 15:44 left and got Birkholz to the 30-point mark.
Lakeside continued pouring it on as Birkholz scored inside and then threw a pass over the top to Liermann for a bucket. The two connected again on an inbounds pass as Birkholz lofted a spot-on pass to Liermann, who finished in traffic to make it 48-35 with 14:16 left.
"When Levi started going 1 on 1 early on and scoring at will, we kind of knew, alright, when it's about that time, we have to get out of the way and let him do what he does whether it's score or dish it to one of us," Lauber said. "We have to let Levi work."
The Crusaders called timeout to stop the bleeding, immediately putting together a 7-0 spurt. Schuetz assisted on a fastbreak basket by junior guard Kooper Mlsna as Lakeside stemmed the tide.
Out of a timeout with seven minutes left, Birkholz soared down the lane and finished with a finger roll at the hoop, hitting the and-1 free throw to extend the margin to 55-46.
Birkholz was soon in his deep bag of tricks again, using a behind-the-back dribble to create space for a drive and score inside.
Edgewood remain unfazed, reeling off six consecutive points to stay in the fight. Deang scored on a run out, cutting the lead to 57-53 with 5:20 left.
After Deang missed an off-balance shot in the lane, Birkholz pushed it up the floor, feeding Schuetz for a layup.
Edgewood came up empty on its next several trips and trailed 61-54 with Reinke came up with a steal, passing ahead in transition to Birkholz for a score with 1:50 left.
The Crusaders, who also saw their football season end with a Level 1 defeat versus the Warriors, got an easy score after senior forward Mark Haering's backcourt steal. Edgewood was within 62-59 when Dobrinsky banked home a deep 3. The Crusaders nearly got closer as Shulla Cose, who scored a game-high 23, registered a pilfer but missed the ensuing layup with a minute left.
Ahead by three with 30 seconds left, Lakeside broke Edgewood's fullcourt press and Schuetz was fouled with 23.7 seconds remaining. He sank both to make it 66-61.
A mammoth block by Birkholz on Jimenez was wiped away by a foul call. Jimenez hit his first at the stripe and missed the second. The loose ball found Jimenez up top, where he splashed home a 3, cutting the Lakeside lead to 66-65 with 8.4 seconds remaining.
After timeouts were exchanged, Mlsna ran the baseline and triggered Lakeside's inbounds. He found Schuetz, who was immediately swarmed and fouled with 7.1 left. Schuetz, who scored 11 points, calmly buried both his attempts once more, much to the approval of Lakeside's jersey-wearing student section.
Jimenez's aforementioned 3-point miss followed, as Lakeside stormed the floor to celebrate the history they had just made.
"There's nothing like this feeling," said Jahns, who coached at state in 2018 while at Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
"You labor together from the summer through the early-season stuff to mold a team. This group is a team from player one to player 14 where the guy who does not play as much is as involved and as integral as a starter. Everyone knows that.
"It's like a family that's set out to accomplish something and now they've done it. There's satisfaction in setting a goal, achieving a goal and doing it together. And then doing it through adversity, tough times and things that make you question yourself. There's a satisfaction of working so hard to get something done and then having actually done it."
Deang -- Edgewood's lone first team all-conference pick in the Badger West, was held to 10 points.
"I was supposed to prevent him from getting in the lane and I wanted to stop his drive," Reinke said. "He's more of a right-hand dominant player in his attacking. I was trying to force him left in any way I could. Ultimately, he did score, but I tried my best to stay in front of him."
The Warriors' halfcourt defense at times stifled the Crusaders, who were not able to find clean looks regularly.
"Edgewood has three catch-and-shoot guys," Jahns said. "We wanted to take away their rhythm 3s. They also have two guys who score going to the rim. Alex was phenomenal defending Deang.
"We could matchup man for man and didn't have to over help, which allowed us to stay with shooters. In the halfcourt defensively, we were great. We gave up too many points tonight in transition and off turnovers."
West Salem, Brillion and Milwaukee Academy of Science also qualified for state. The Division 3 state semifinals will take place on Thursday at the Kohl Center. Matchups and game times will be announced on Sunday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68, EDGEWOOD 65
Lakeside 35 33 -- 68
Edgewood 31 34 -- 65
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Schuetz 3 5-6 11, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 15 10-13 41, Mlsna 1 0-1 2, Powers 1 2-2 4, Liermann 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 17-22 68.
Edgewood -- Lamb 3 1-2 9, Jimenez 2 1-2 6, Kraske 3 0-2 6, Dobrinsky 2 1-2 7, Deang 5 0-0 10, Shulla Cose 10 3-7 23, Haering 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 6-15 65.
3-point goals -- LL (Birkholz 1) 1; E (Lamb 2, Dobrinsky 2, Jimenez 1) 5.
Total fouls -- LL 16, E 19.