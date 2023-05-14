HARTFORD -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys track and field team won three events and scored 120 points to place second at the Hartford Invitational on Friday, May 12.
Junior Alex Reinke won the 200-meter dash in 22.64 seconds and the 400 in 51.62.
HARTFORD -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys track and field team won three events and scored 120 points to place second at the Hartford Invitational on Friday, May 12.
Junior Alex Reinke won the 200-meter dash in 22.64 seconds and the 400 in 51.62.
The 3,200 relay team of junior Cameron Weiland, senior Tyler Gresens and juniors Mark Garcia and Karsten Grundahl won in 8 minutes, 14.67 seconds.
Senior David Taylor-Evert was second in the discus with a throw of 138 feet.
Sophomore Nolan Schweighardt cleared 12-6 to finish second in the pole vault and was also second in the triple jump (40-4 1/2). Senior Ethan Schuetz was fourth in the triple jump (38 1/2).
Sophomore Jack Simmons was third in the 3,200 in 11:02.
The 400 relay of junior Tyler Tauscheck, seniors Dane McIlvain and Jay Yahnke and sophomore Issiah Sampson took third in 45.61.
Junior Joey Dretske was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 17.86. Sophomore Tyler Dahlie was fourth in the high jump (5-10).
Lakeside's girls scored 85 points to finish fifth.
Senior Marissa Duddeck won the long jump (15-4) and finished fourth in the triple jump (32-3 1/2).
Junior Brielle Leis finished second in the shot put (34-5 1/2) and the discus (94-9).
The 400 relay of junior Claire Heinrich, sophomores Gabby Schmid and Cecelia Krahn and freshman Sophia Rhyner took second in 54.12. The 3,200 relay of junior Paige Krahn, freshman Molly Wiedenfeld, junior Amelia Povich and senior Abigail Minning finished second in 10:56.
Team scores - girls: Slinger 134.5, Hartford 129, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 128, Hamilton 117, Lakeside Lutheran 85, Beaver Dam 74.5, Washington County Homeschool 14, Carmen co-op 1.
Team scores - boys: Hartford 166, Lakeside Lutheran 120, Hamilton 111.5, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 111, Slinger 105.5, Beaver Dam 62, Washington County Homeschool 11, Carmen co-op 10.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.