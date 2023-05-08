Lake Mills senior Kenzie Nielsen (left) races in the first heat of the girls 100-meter dash prelims on Friday at the Deerfield Track Classic. In the finals, Nielsen ran a time of 13.39 seconds to take sixth.
Calahan Steed
Lake Mills senior JP Rguig won the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.53 seconds during a Capitol quadrangular at L-Cat Stadium on Tuesday, May 2.
Doug Hornickel
Lake Mills sophomore Tommy Cassady throws the discus during a Capitol quadrangular at L-Cat Stadium on Tuesday, May 2.
DEERFIELD -- Lake Mills' boys 400-meter relay team took first place at the 34th Annual Deerfield Classic on Friday, May 5.
Lake Mills' team of seniors Trysten Thiede, Ben Buchholtz, JP Rguig and junior Matthew Stenbroten finished in 44.47 seconds, edging out second-place Columbus by 1.3 seconds.
The L-Cat boys added three more top-five finishes. Sophomore Tommy Cassady was third in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 1 inch, sophomore Mason Fuglestad was third in the long jump (18-11) and Rguig finished fifth in the 100 in 11.58.
Junior Nathan Brzowski was sixth in the 110 hurdles in 17.69, sophomore Max Kressner was seventh in the 3,200 in 11:18 and Cassady was eighth in the discus (112-9).
For Lake Mills' girls, senior Kenzie Nielsen was sixth in the 100 in 13.39 and junior Sydney Burling was eighth in the 400 in 1:08.
Team scores - girls: Columbus 115, Deerfield 104.5, Sugar River 83, Darlington 68, Johnson Creek 39, Omro 37.5, Pardeeville 31, Shiocton 30.5, Abundant Life Christian 27, Wisconsin Heights 25, Pecatonica/Argyle 22, Cambridge 21.5, Madison Country Day 20, Oshkosh Valley Christian 18, Rio 16, Albany 12, Marshall 7, Lake Mills 6.
Team scores - boys: Sugar River 120.5, Omro 112, Columbus 93, Albany 52, Deerfield 45, Pardeeville 45, Lake Mills 36, Marshall 36, Shiocton 30, Darlington 28, Abundant Life Christian 22.5, Pecatonica/Argyle 20, Wisconsin Heights 18, Cambridge 13, Faith Christian 11, Madison Country Day 8, Rio 5, Oshkosh Valley Christian 5, Johnson Creek 2.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Lake Mills won eight events at its home Capitol quadrangular in track and field on Tuesday, May 2.
In boys competition, senior J.P. Rguig won the 100-meter dash in 11.53 seconds.
Junior Nathan Brzowski won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.65 and took third in the 300 hurdles (48.57).
Lake Mills’ 400 relay team of senior Trysten Thiede, senior Rex Cassady, junior Matt Stenbroten and Rguig won in 45.20 and its 3,200 relay of senior Landon Dierkes, sophomore Max Kressner, sophomore Saul Lopez and junior Jack Phillips won in 9:29.
Dierkes took second in the 800 in 2:19 and Phillips was third (2:26).
Sophomore Mason Fuglestad was second in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 7 inches.
Sophomore Thomas Cassady was second in the shot put (43-5).
Freshman Max Springer finished third in the 400 in 57.49, Lopez was third in the 1,600 in 5:26, Kressner was third in the 3,200 in 11:22 and freshman Ethan Gliniecki was third in the high jump (5-4).
On the girls side, senior Ali Dean won the triple jump (32-3), took second in the long jump (14-7 3/4) and was third in the 100 hurdles in 17.88.
Junior Ava Vesperman won the 400 in 1:13.
Sophomore Savannah Overhouse won the 3,200 in 15:01 and was third in the 1,600 in 6:33.
The 1,600 relay team won in 4:51 and the 800 relay took second in 2:01.
Senior Kenzie Nielsen was third in the 100 in 13.33 and sophomore Nina Sehmer finished third in the 300 hurdles in 58.13.