DEERFIELD -- Lake Mills' boys track and field team won three events, adding four second place finishes, en route to placing third at the Deerfield Invitational on Friday, April 21.
Junior Nathan Brzowski won the 110-meter high hurdles in 18.04 seconds.
Sophomore Tommy Cassady won the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 6 inches and finished second in the discus (110-6).
The 3,200 relay of sophomores Saul Lopez, Max Kressner and Clovis Cormier-Tardiff and senior Levi Kopp won in 9:49.
The 400 relay team placed second in 47.51, the 800 relay got second in 1:39 and the 1,600 relay took second in 3:51.
Sophomore Braxton Walter was third in the 1,600 in 5:15.86 and senior Landon Dierkes finished fourth (5:15.94).
In girls competition, the L-Cats' Savannah Overhouse, a sophomore, finished third in the 1,600 in 6:35 and took fourth in the 800 (2:59). Sophomore Nina Sehmer was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 58.17.
Team scores - girls: Belleville 189, Deerfield 122, Abundant Life Christian 109, Cambridge 88, Palmyra-Eagle 63, Marshall 37, Lake Mills 29.
Team scores - boys: Belleville 170.33, Deerfield 127, Lake Mills 94.33, Abundant Life Christian 84, Marshall 75.33, Palmyra-Eagle 58, Kenosha Christian Life 37, Cambridge 35.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
BELLEVILLE — Lake Mills’ track and field team posted 10 finishes of third of higher at a Capitol Conference quadrangular on Tuesday, April 18.
For the L-Cat boys, sophomores Braxton Walter and Max Kressner finished second and third in the 3,200 in 11:16.34 and 11:20.23, respectively. Junior Nathan Brzowski finished second in the 110 high hurdles in 17.42.
The 400 relay team of seniors Trysten Theide and Rex Cassady, junior Matthew Stenbroten and senior J.P. Rguig won in 45.05. The 3,200 relay team of senior Landon Dierkes, Kressner, junior Jack Phillips and Walter finished second in 9:10.19.
In girls competition, junior Sydney Burling took second in the 400 in 1:09.41. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse placed third in the 3,200 in 13:52.06.
The 1,600 relay team of Burling, senior Kenzie Nielsen, junior Kate Gero and senior Ali Dean finished second in 4:44.04.
Dean placed second in the triple jump (30-6 3/4) and third in the long jump (14-9 3/4).