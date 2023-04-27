Lake Mills junior Matthew Stenbroten runs the third leg of the boys 400-meter relay during Tuesday’s Capitol Conference quadrangular at Poynette High School. The L-Cats’ 400 relay, which also included seniors Trysten Thiede, Rex Cassady and JP Rguig, won in 45.87 seconds.
POYNETTE — Lake Mills’ boys track and field team placed first in seven events at a Capitol Conference quadrangular hosted by Poynette on Tuesday, April 25.
Sophomore Braxton Walter won the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 53 seconds, sophomore Max Kressner was second in 11:56 and sophomore Saul Lopez was third in 12:15.
Junior Nathan Brzowski won the 110 hurdles in 17.90 and the 300 hurdles in 47.53.
The L-Cats swept the relay races. The 400 relay team of seniors Trysten Thiede and Rex Cassady, junior Matthew Stenbroten and senior JP Rguig won in 45.87. The 800 relay team of Thiede, junior Ian Taylor, Stenbroten and Rguig won in 1:37.
The 1,600 relay of junior Jack Phillips, senior Landon Dierkes, freshman Max Springer and Brzowski won in 3:51. The 3,200 relay of Phillips, Dierkes, Lopez and Kressner won in 9:27. Dierkes finished second in the 800 in 2:12.
Freshman Ethan Gliniecki finished second in the high jump (5-2).
Springer was third in the 400 in 57.43, Walter was third in the 1,600 in 5:05 and sophomore Thomas Cassady was third in the discus (101 feet, 2 inches).
In girls competition, senior Kenzie Nielsen won the 100-meter dash in 13.9 and placed third in both the 200 in 29.91 and the 400 in 1:12.
Sophomore Savannah Overhouse was second in the 3,200 in 13:20.
Senior Ali Dean was second in the long jump (14-2) and the triple jump (30-4 1/2).
Junior Kate Gero was third in the 300 hurdles in 56.60.