WATERLOO — Lakeside Lutheran’s track and field team combined to win 18 events during a Capitol Conference track and field meet on Tuesday, April 18.
Lakeside’s boys had 11 first place finishes.
Junior Alex Reinke won the 200 meter dash in 22.67 seconds.
Sophomore Ben Krauklis was second in the 100 in 11.27.
Juniors Karsten Grundahl and Daniel Ertman finished first and second in the 400 in 52.19 and 54.25, respectively.
Sweeping the top three spots in the 800 were senior Tyler Gresens (2:03), junior Cameron Weiland (2:03+) and junior Mark Garcia (2:07).
Senior Arnold Rupnow won the 1,600 in 4:41 while junior Gideon Ewerdt was second in 4:42. Freshman Grant Schmid took third in the 3,200 in 11:55.
Junior Joey Dretske won the 300 hurdles in 44.90.
The 400 relay team of senior Jay Yahnke, sophomore Issiah Sampson, Reinke and sophomore Josef Rupnow won in 45.78. The 800 relay team of Yahnke, Krauklis, senior Dane McIlvain and sophomore Micah Schwarz won in 1:36.19.
The 1,600 relay team of sophomores Carson Frisch and Kam Magritz, freshman Gavin Dahl and Dahlie took second in 3:57.46. The 3,200 relay team of Gresens, Gavin Dahl, Schmid and Grundahl won in 8:57.60. The B team of Weiland, junior Archer Chaudhary, freshman Max Larson and Garcia took second in 9:14.50.
Seniors Ben Buxa and David Taylor-Evert finished first and second in the shot put with throws of 50-4 and 43-3 1/2, respectively. In the discus, Taylor-Evert won with a throw of 136-10 while Buxa was third (133-0). Sophomore Tyler Dahlie won the high jump (5-11) and placed third in the triple jump (37-10). Sophomore Nolan Schweighardt won the long jump (18-3 1/2) and took second in the pole vault (10-6).
Lakeside’s girls won seven events.
Sophomore Carlee Uttech and freshman Ellie Griffin finished first and second in the 400 in 1:08.61 and 1:08.75, respectively.
Freshman Sophia Rhyner was second in the 200 in 28.78 while sophomore Cecilia Krahn was third in 28.85.
In the 800, freshman Molly Wiedenfeld won in 2:42 while junior Amelia Povich was third in 2:45.
Senior Natalie Punzel won the 1,600 in 6:19 while junior Paige Krahn was second in 6:20.
Sophomore Elana Litherland won the 300 hurdles in 54.70. Junior Elida Nerothin took second in the 100 hurdles in 17.23.
The 400 relay team of senior Marissa Duddeck, Krahn, Schmid and Rhyner placed second in 53.90. The 800 relay team of juniors Wedmerline Schulz and Claire Heinrich, senior Madelyn Vanderhoof and Schmid took second in 1:56.21.
The 1,600 relay team of senior Abigail Minning, Punzel, sophomore Mara Minning and sophomore Carlee Uttech placed third in 4:40.05. The 3,200 relay team of Wiedenfeld, Abigail Minning, sophomore Ashley Rosenau and Povich won in 11:15.20.
Junior Brielle Leis won the shot put (36-6) and junior Ava Stein was third (27-8 1/2). Leis also took third in the discus (88-8). Mara Minning was third in the long jump (14-3). Duddeck won the triple jump (33-2).