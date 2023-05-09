MILWAUKEE -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys track and field team won the Lutheran Invitational Track and Field Invitational at Wisconsin Lutheran College on Friday.
The Warriors beat out Fox Valley Lutheran 164 to 153.5 for top honors.
Sweeping the top three spots in the 1,600 meter run were junior Karsten Grundahl (4 minutes, 31.25 seconds), junior Cam Weiland (4:32.70) and senior Tyler Gresens (4:39.07).
Senior Ben Buxa won the discus with a throw of 153 feet, 11 3/4 inches and the shot put (52-8 1/2).
Senior David Taylor-Evert placed second in the shot put (46-5) and took third in the discus (141-02)
In the triple jump, senior Ethan Schuetz finished second (39-2 1/2) while sophomore Tyler Dahlie was third (39-0). Dahlie also took second in the high jump (5-10).
Sophomore Nolan Schweighardt was second in the pole vault (12-0).
The 1,600 relay team of junior Alex Reinke, Dahlie, sophomore Ben Krauklis and junior Karsten Grundahl won in 3:28.62. The 800 relay team of senior Jay Yahnke, sophomore Issiah Sampson, sophomore Ben Krauklis and junior Alex Reinke won in 1:31.15.
Krauklis took second in the 200 in 22.34. Junior Mark Garcia placed third in the 3,200 in 10:02.99. Junior Daniel Ertman placed second in the 400 in 53.99.
The 400 relay team of senior Jay Yahnke, senior Dane McIlvain, sophomore Isaiah Sampson and junior Tyler Tauschek placed second in 45.45.
Lakeside's girls placed fourth with 100 points.
Senior Marissa Duddeck placed third in both the triple jump (33-8 3/4) and the long jump (16-5).
Junior Brielle Leis was second in the shot put (33-11 1/2) and third in the discus (92-08).
The 800 relay team of junior Claire Heinrich, sophomore Sophia Rhyner, junior Wedmerline Schulz and sophomore Cecelia Krahn placed third in 1:53.43.
Junior Elida Nerothin was second in the 100 hurdles in 17.59.
The 3,200 relay team of senior Abigail Minning, junior Paige Krahn, sophomore Nadia Enriquez and sophomore Ashley Rosenau placed third in 11:31.55.
Team scores - boys: Lakeside Lutheran 164, Fox Valley Lutheran 153.5, Luther Prep 122, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 88.5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 85, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 42, Shoreland Lutheran 32
Team scores - girls: Fox Valley Lutheran 204, Luther Prep 148, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 135, Lakeside Lutheran 100, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 57, Shoreland Lutheran 40
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Lakeside Lutheran’s track and field teams combined to win 10 events at the Warriors’ home Capitol quadrangular on Tuesday, May 2.
Lakeside’s boys earned seven first-place finishes.
Seniors Ben Buxa and David Taylor-Evert finished first and second in the shot put with throws of 52 feet, 1/2 inch and 45-7, respectively. Buxa and Taylor-Evert also finished first and second in the discus with throws of 157-9 and 145-10, respectively.
Sophomore Nolan Schweighardt won the pole vault (12-0). Senior Ethan Schuetz won the long jump (18-9 /12).
Sophomore Ben Krauklis placed second in the 100 in 11.22. Sophomore Tyler Dahlie was second in the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (39-5).
Junior Joey Dretske placed third in the 110 high hurdles in 17.77.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Josef Rupnow, senior Dane McIlvain, junior Tyler Tauschek and sophomore Micah Schwartz won in 46.84.
The 800 relay team of senior Jay Yahnke, Krauklis, McIlvain and Tauschek won in 1:35.52. The 1,600 relay team of Krauklis, junior Daniel Ertman, sophomore Carson Frisch and Yahnke took third in 3:46.68.
The 3,200 relay team of junior Will Hemling, sophomore Jack Simmons, freshman Grant Schmid and junior Archer Chaudhary won in 9:41.46.
Lakeside’s girls won three events.
Junior Brielle Leis won the shot put (34-4) and took third in the discus (98-2).
The 400 relay team of sophomore Gabby Schmid, freshman Sophia Rhymer, senior Marissa Duddeck and sophomore Cecelia Krahn finished second in 55.14.
The 800 relay team of sophomore Kate Thiele, juniors Paige Krahn and Amelia Povich and freshman Ellie Griffin took second in 4:38.64.
The 3,200 relay team of Povich, senior Abigail Minning, Paige Krahn and senior Natalie Punzel won in 11:29.19.
Junior Elida Nerothin placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.69 and the 300 hurdles in 54.12. Junior Ava Stein took second in the shot put (29-5 3/4). Duddeck won the triple jump (33- 1/2) and was second in the long jump (15-9).
Sophomore Mara Minning was second in the triple jump (28-9 1/4) while Abigail Minning was third (28-9).