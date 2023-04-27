COLUMBUS — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team went 3-0 while the girls finished 1-2 at a Capitol Conference triple dual on Tuesday, April 25.
The Warriors boys defeated Luther Prep 100-44, Columbus 111.5-32.5 and Lodi 93.5-52.5.
Senior Ben Buxa won the shot put (51 feet) and the discus (159-4 1/2) with a big personal best.
Sophomore Ben Krauklis won the 100 meter dash in 11.1 seconds and the 200 in 22.4.
Junior Alex Reinke was second in the 200 in 22.6 and third in the 100 in 11.4. Junior Daniel Ertman finished second in the 400 in 53.3.
Junior Karsten Grundahl and senior Tyler Gresens finished first and second in the 800 in 1:57.4 and 2:02.9, respectively.
The Warriors swept the top three spots in the 1,600. Junior Cameron Weiland won in 4:33.9. Junior Gideon Ewerdt placed second in 4:43.5. Junior Mark Garcia was third in 4:43.8.
Junior Joey Dretske finished second in the 300 hurdles in 45.2.
Sophomore Tyler Dahlie won the high jump (5-10) and took third in the triple jump (38-2). Senior Ethan Schuetz placed second in the triple jump (38-8).
Sophomore Nolan Schweighardt took second in the pole vault (11-0).
Senior David Taylor-Evert was second in the shot put (47-6).
The 400 relay team of seniors Jay Yahnke and Dane McIlvain, sophomore Josef Rupnow and junior Tyler Tauschek placed second in 46.2. The 800 relay team of Yahnke, sophomore Issiah Sampson, Reinke and Krauklis won in 1:32.7. The 1,600 relay team of Ertman, Dahlie, Gresens and Grundahl placed third in 3:49.4.
The 3,200 relay team of sophomore Jack Simmons, freshmen Grant Schmid and Gavin Dahl and junior Josh Hecht won in 9:25.9.
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls narrowly defeated Luther Prep 72-65, narrowly lost to Columbus 74-71 and lost more convincingly to Lodi 91-51.
Senior Marissa Duddeck won the triple jump (33-5 1/2) and took third in the long jump (16-3). Junior Brielle Leis won the shot put (32-10) and placed third in the discus (88-11 1/2).
Freshman Molly Wiedenfeld won the 3,200 in 12:50.7.
Junior Paige Krahn was second in the 1,600 in 6:12.9.
The 400 relay team of Duddeck, sophomores Gabby Schmid and Cecilia Krahn and junior Claire Heinrich won in 54.1.
The 800 relay team of juniors Wedmerline Schulz and Heinrich, senior Madelyn Vanderhoof and Schmid placed second in 1:56.6. The 3,200 relay team of junior Amelia Povich, senior Abigail Minning, sophomore Ashley Rosenau and Wiedenfeld won in 11:34.6.
Team scores — girls: Lakeside Lutheran 72, Luther Prep 65; Lodi 79, Luther Prep 57; Columbus 83, Luther Prep 62; Lodi 91, Lakeside Lutheran 51; Columbus 74, Lakeside Lutheran 71; Lodi 79, Columbus 67
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 100, Luther Prep 44; Lodi 78, Luther Prep 63; Luther Prep 78, Columbus 66; Lakeside Lutheran 93.5, Lodi 52.5; Lakeside Lutheran 111.5, Columbus 32.5; Lodi 82.5, Columbus 58.5
