L-Cats, Bluejays win
The Lake Mills volleyball team beat visiting Lodi 26-24, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

For the L-Cats (5-22, 3-5 in conference), Bella Pitta produced a team-high nine kills while Averi Tomlin and Maddie Sanchez added six kills apiece.