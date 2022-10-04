Volleyball: Lake Mills defeats Lodi in 4 sets Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Mills volleyball team beat visiting Lodi 26-24, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday, Oct. 4.For the L-Cats (5-22, 3-5 in conference), Bella Pitta produced a team-high nine kills while Averi Tomlin and Maddie Sanchez added six kills apiece.Debra Bruce finished with 16 assists and 16 digs, also serving six aces to lead the team in all three categories. Haydenn Sellnow and Pitta both had one block.Lake Mills travels to face Luther Prep on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Levi Birkholz hits game-winning field goal as time expires to send Lakeside Lutheran past Lake Mills High-stakes Slider Bowl on tap for Friday Lakeside Lutheran's Tim Matthies inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame Wilke retires from role as Lake Mills city manager Lakeside Lutheran High School students recognized in national program Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin