Volleyball: Lake Mills opens season 5-2 at Adams-Friendship tourney

Aug 29, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS -- The Lake Mills volleyball team opened its season by going 5-2 at the Adams-Friendship Tournament held this weekend at Just A Game Fieldhouse.The L-Cats swept Antigo, Bruce, Sevastopol and Peshtigo, also earning a three-set win over Sheboygan North. Lake Mills lost to Cedarburg and Shawano in straight sets.