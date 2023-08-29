Lake Mills volleyball

WISCONSIN DELLS -- The Lake Mills volleyball team opened its season by going 5-2 at the Adams-Friendship Tournament held this weekend at Just A Game Fieldhouse.

The L-Cats swept Antigo, Bruce, Sevastopol and Peshtigo, also earning a three-set win over Sheboygan North. Lake Mills lost to Cedarburg and Shawano in straight sets.

  