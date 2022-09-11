LODI -- The Lake Mills volleyball team beat host Lodi 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 in a Capitol North match on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Junior Taylor Wollin had eight kills, senior Bella Pitta finished with six kills and junior Maddie Sanchez tallied five kills. Wollin, freshman Debra Bruce and sophomore Emma Kitsembel served two aces apiece.
Junior Marissa Topel registered 20 digs while Wollin and Kitsembel added nine digs apiece. Junior Emily Wollin led the team in assists with 14 and Bruce chipped in seven for Lake Mills, which is 2-1 in conference games.
LAKE MILLS 3, POYNETTE 1
The Lake Mills volleyball team defeated Poynette 27-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-14 in a Capitol North match at LMHS on Tuesday.
The L-Cats trailed 17-4 at one point in the second set before rallying to take a 2-0 lead.
Bella Pitta led Lake Mills in kills (eight) and blocks (two). Taylor Wollin added five kills, 13 digs. Emily Wollin registered 14 assists, three aces. Debra Bruce led the L-Cats in assists with 15, adding two aces, while Marissa Topel registered 22 digs.
“Tonight’s game came down on our side to a never-give-up attitude,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “Set one was a tight game until the very end. For us, it was about controlling what we could. Playing to the best of our ability and all our hard work paid off with a win.
“In the second set, it was an all-out focus on the little things as we tried to stay as collected and as in control as we could. We tried to apply that same philosophy the rest of the match. We had problems containing our errors in set three, but the girls came through in set four.”
The L-Cats have a brand new flavor in 2022 after graduating four all-conference players, including Capitol North Player of the Year Ava Belling, from a group which won the league title a season ago by going 10-0 before reaching the sectional semifinals and finishing the season 27-7.
“It’s a brand new group,” Brock said. “Every year is a brand new start. It’s about picking apart what will and won’t work. The bulk of the changes are a lot of new faces and kids who didn’t play varsity last year.
“They got reps on their other teams, so they could come in and compete right off the bat. They came in ready but knew it was going to be a challenge. We had to own it and make it what we could. They have a never give up attitude in spades. We see scrappy play sometimes. This group works hard and plays together when things get tough.”