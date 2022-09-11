L-Cats top Lodi, Poynette

LODI -- The Lake Mills volleyball team beat host Lodi 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 in a Capitol North match on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Junior Taylor Wollin had eight kills, senior Bella Pitta finished with six kills and junior Maddie Sanchez tallied five kills. Wollin, freshman Debra Bruce and sophomore Emma Kitsembel served two aces apiece.