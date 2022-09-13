Lakeside Lutheran junior middle Olivia Ibeling attacks during the first set of Tuesday’s road Capitol North match versus Lake Mills. The Warriors won in straight sets and Ibeling finished with two blocks.
Lakeside Lutheran senior setter Olivia Bartels puts up an assist during the first set of Tuesday’s road Capitol North match versus Lake Mills. The Warriors won in straight sets and Bartels finished with 35 assists.
Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team swept host Lake Mills 25-17, 25-15, 25-9 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Warriors (13-8, 3-1 Capitol North) snatched control of the first set on three consecutive aces early on by sophomore defensive specialist Avery Buchta.
Lakeside’s offense was led by senior middle Marissa Duddeck, who totaled 12 kills, and senior outside hitter Grace Plitzuweit, who finished with eight kills. Duddeck also led the team in blocks (3.5) while junior middle Olivia Ibeling chipped in two blocks.
Sophomore outside hitter Aubrey Wilke served four aces and Buchta added the aforementioned three aces along with nine digs. Senior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson finished with 12 digs and senior setter Olivia Bartels tallied 35 assists.
“We have been working on being more consistent throughout our matches and I thought we did a great job of that tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said.
“In fact, I felt we did a good job of even raising the level a notch with each set. Marissa and Olivia have been working hard at hitting at different tempos and moving Marissa to different lanes on the net, and tonight that work really paid off as I felt they connected really well and Marissa had some strong contacts. We also served aggressively with a team total of 14 aces.”
For the L-Cats, who fall 4-11 overall and to 2-2 in conference games, junior Maddie Sanchez had five kills, senior Bella Pitta and senior Marissa Topel served an ace apiece, Topel registered 12 digs and sophomore Emma Kitsembel totaled eight digs. Junior Emily Wollin had seven assists while freshman Debra Bruce finished with five.