Lakeside 2-2 at Charger Invite

JACKSON -- Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team finished 2-2 at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Division 2 10th-ranked Warriors (12-8) faced top-ranked Appleton Xavier to open pool play and put up quite the fight. Lakeside led for the entire opening set before Xavier made it 24-all, going on to win 28-26, 25-14.