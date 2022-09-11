JACKSON -- Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team finished 2-2 at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The Division 2 10th-ranked Warriors (12-8) faced top-ranked Appleton Xavier to open pool play and put up quite the fight. Lakeside led for the entire opening set before Xavier made it 24-all, going on to win 28-26, 25-14.
The Warriors fell 25-9, 25-15 to Waunakee to end up in the bronze bracket, where the team swept Homestead 25-17, 25-14 before topping Catholic Memorial 25-20, 25-16.
Grace Plitzuweit led the Warriors offensively with 34 kills and Jenna Shadoski notched 17 kills. Marissa Duddeck produced four blocks, four aces and 16 digs. Cheyenne Johnson led Lakeside in aces (5) and digs (28). Olivia Bartels finished with 71 assists and Olivia Ibeling chipped in 3.5 blocks for the Warriors.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team topped visiting Columbus 25-11, 25-10, 25-20 in a Capitol North match on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Grace Plitzuweit led Lakeside offensively with nine kills and Ella Schuetz added eight kills. Olivia Bartels and Marissa Duddeck served four aces apiece. Bartels chipped in 30 assists and Duddeck had a pair of blocks. Jenna Shadoski led the Warriors (10-6, 2-1 Capitol North) with three blocked shots while Cheyenne Johnson dug out 12 shots.
“I felt we played really smooth tonight, especially the first two sets,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We were consistent all the way around with our passing, setting and attacking. Our communication stayed constant and our serving was aggressive.
“I thought our hitters did a good job controlling the net both offensively and defensively. That passion and confidence on the court is just what we need as we head into a competitive weekend at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran tournament, where we will face several top-ranked schools.”
TUESDAY'S RESULT
LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team beat host Lodi 25-12, 25-9, 25-21 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The Warriors (9-6, 1-1 Capitol North) were led offensively by Grace Plitzuweit, who totaled 13 kills. Jenna Shadoski added eight kills, 3.5 blocks.
Olivia Bartels finished with 21 assists while Olivia Ibeling chipped in a pair of blocks.
Cheyenne Johnson, who notched 19 digs, served four aces. Marissa Duddeck and Avery Buchta had three aces apiece.
“We had lots of contributors tonight, which is one of our team’s strengths,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We have several girls who can step up and make a play when we need it. As a team we had 11 aces with only two missed serves. One of our focus points is to be able to serve aggressively, and that was shown tonight.”