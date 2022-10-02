BROOKFIELD -- Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team posted a 3-1 record and won the Silver Bracket at the Brookfield East Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Warriors (19-9) opened play by sweeping Wauwatosa West 25-9, 25-19. Lakeside then faced Oak Creek, which is just outside the top 10 in the Division 1 poll, and fell 25-21, 25-20 in a closely-tested match.
In silver bracket action, the Warriors topped Glendale Nicolet 25-19, 25-13 and capped the event by beating Division 2 tenth-ranked New Berlin West 26-24, 25-18.
Ella Schuetz led the Warriors, who are just outside the top 10 in the D2 poll, with 23 kills and Grace Plitzuweit added 18 kills along with seven aces. Olivia Bartels contributed 75 assists and 29 digs. Cheyenne Johnson led the team with 41 digs, also serving seven aces. Aubrey Wilke chipped in seven aces while Marissa Duddeck and Jenna Shadoski tallied 3.5 blocks apiece.
"Overall, I was really pleased with our performance today," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "We love the opportunity to play against Division 1 teams here. Oak Creek was a good team, and yet we were able to really compete and give them a game. That was a great experience for us.
"We were complimented by several teams on our passing and our team enthusiasm. We also had two sets of refs let me know after our matches how impressed they were with our sportsmanship. I am proud of the progress we have made this year with our volleyball skill, but I will always be more proud of the character these ladies have and display."