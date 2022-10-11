Jenna Shadoski
Buy Now

Lakeside Lutheran senior right side hitter Jenna Shadoski attacks during a home Capitol North game versus Luther Prep on Thursday, Sept. 1. Shadoski had a team-high 2.5 blocks as the Warriors topped visiting Lake Mills in straight sets on Senior Night Tuesday.

 Nate Gilbert

Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team swept visiting Lake Mills 25-10, 25-16, 25-8 in a Capitol North game on Senior Night Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Warriors (21-9, 8-1 in conference) can clinch a share of the Capitol North title (alongside Luther Prep) by beating Poynette on Thursday, Oct. 13.