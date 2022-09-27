Volleyball: Lakeside Lutheran sweeps Lodi Sep 27, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team won its sixth conference game in a row with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 home win versus Lodi on Tuesday, Sept. 27.The Warriors (16-8, 6-1 Capitol North) were led offensively by Grace Plitzuweit (15 kills) and Ella Schuetz (seven kills). Cheyenne Johnson served five aces while Aubrey Wilke added two aces.Johnson also led the Warriors with 15 digs and Marissa Duddeck contributed 11 digs and 4.5 blocks. Jenna Shadoski registered three blocks. Olivia Bartels put up 29 assists.The Warriors play in the Brookfield East Invite on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Topel’s state of the art facility now open, grand re-opening to be Saturday Football: Lake Mills crushes New Glarus/Monticello Pat Hauser wins discus championship at National Masters competition Football: Lakeside Lutheran tops Beloit Turner 50-33 in wild Homecoming game Lakeside grad Matthew Davis secures football honor at Wisconsin Lutheran College Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin