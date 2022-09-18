L-Cats lose to Phoenix
Luther Prep defeated Lake Mills 25-9, 25-21, 25-15 in a Capitol North match at LMHS on Thursday, Sept. 15.

For the L-Cats, Bella Pitta produced five kills, 1.5 blocks. Emily Wollin finished with seven assists, Emma Kitsembel totaled 10 digs, Melissa Hinojos served one ace and Marissa Battist had one block.