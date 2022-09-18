VOLLEYBALL Volleyball: Luther Prep sweeps Lake Mills Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Luther Prep defeated Lake Mills 25-9, 25-21, 25-15 in a Capitol North match at LMHS on Thursday, Sept. 15.For the L-Cats, Bella Pitta produced five kills, 1.5 blocks. Emily Wollin finished with seven assists, Emma Kitsembel totaled 10 digs, Melissa Hinojos served one ace and Marissa Battist had one block. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Volleyball: Lakeside Lutheran beats Lake Mills in straight sets Lake Mills Fire Department to operate ambulance to support EMS Lakeside Lutheran celebrates Homecoming week Sept. 19-24 Boys soccer: Lake Mills, Lodi play to 1-1 tie Football: Columbus crushes Lake Mills in ranked battle Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin