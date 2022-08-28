WHITEWATER — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team opened the season with a second place showing at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invitational this weekend.
In Gold Tier 1 play on Saturday, the Warriors earned a 25-23, 25-22 win over Bloomer to secure second place. Lakeside lost to eventual champion Union Grove 28-26, 25-14 earlier in the day. Lakeside finished 6-2, winning 12 of 17 sets overall.
The Warriors earned straight-set wins in Pool D over Clinton, Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha St. Joseph while falling to Union Grove 25-19, 25-11, placing second in the pool to end up in the Gold A bracket, where the team rallied past McFarland 22-25, 25-18, 15-13 and swept Platteville 25-17, 25-15.
Senior outside hitter Grace Plitzuweit led Lakeside offensively with 64 kills, also serving 11 aces. Senior middle Marissa Duddeck totaled 33 kills, adding seven aces and 15 blocks.
Sophomore defensive specialist Aubrey Wilke and senior libero Cheyenne Johnson had seven aces apiece. Junior middle Olivia Ibeling and senior right side hitter Jenna Shadoski each registered 8.5 blocks.
Senior setter Olivia Bartels produced 142 assists, surpassing 1,000 career assists in the Platteville match.
“When Olivia first came to Lakeside as a freshman, she had never set before,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “But we saw great form, quickness and good leadership and we knew we needed that in a setter.
“She has worked hard over the years to fulfill that role and became our primary setter last season. So for her to hit her 1,000 career assist in just over a year is pretty incredible.”
Duddeck was named to the all-tournament team.
“Marissa worked hard all weekend as a 6-rotation middle,” Krauklis said. “She was a force offensively hitting in several zones, and defensively leading our team in blocks. She also has a great serve, and it was her two service aces that clinched our last two points in the third set against McFarland.”
The Warriors are giddy about their prospects as a team this season.
“I was happy to see a total team effort through every match,” Krauklis said. “Many girls contributed in different ways. Grace Plitzuweit had a solid weekend hitting. Her ability to read the defense and hit different shots has really improved since last year and we were able to rely on that when we needed to score points.
“Our defense was scrappy. We have several capable back row players and that passing consistency combined with the leadership of an experienced libero helped us in some long rallies against good teams like McFarland and Union Grove.
“We definitely have improvements to make, but we have a solid start and a team full of great attitudes and a willingness to learn. We are looking forward to a fun season.”