Derek Bruce's walk-off double scored Caden Belling with the only run of the game in a 1-0 victory for Lake Mills over Luther Prep in a Capitol North baseball game on Thursday, May 4 at Campus Field.Two days after the L-Cats won a 14-8 slugfest over the Phoenix on the road, Lake Mills (10-7, 6-0 in conference) prevailed in a pitchers duel.Belling chased Luther Prep starter Joey Olsen with a one-out double to center. Bruce faced reliever Parker Winghart and launched a 1-0 pitch to center for the game-winning hit.Eddy Eveland threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings for Lake Mills and struck out 12. Hunter Frohmader got the final two outs in the top of the seventh and earned the decision for the L-Cats.Winghart and John Westendorf each had two hits for Luther Prep (3-11, 1-5).Lake Mills center fielder Cooper Murphy threw a one-hop strike to cut down Winghart trying to score from second base on a base knock to end the fourth.The Phoenix had two on with one out in the seventh when Frohmader was inserted for Belling, who reached the 100-pitch limit, and got a strikeout and ground out to end the threat.LAKE MILLS 1, LUTHER PREP 0Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 5 3Lake Mills 000 000 1 — 1 5 2Leading hitters — LP (Winghart 2x3, J. Westendorf 2x3), LM (Belling 2x4, 2B, Bruce 2B)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (Olsen L 6.1-4-1-1-5-3, Winghart 0.0-1-0-0-0-0), LM (Eveland 6.1-5-0-0-12-1, Frohmader W 0.2-0-0-0-1-0)