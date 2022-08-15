Lakeside Lutheran junior Breezy Roman finished second individually with an 81 to lead the Warriors to a second place score of 386 at the Watertown Invitational at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday.
WATERTOWN — Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team finished second at the Watertown Invitational held Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Watertown Country Club.
Sun Prairie West won the team title by two strokes with a score of 384. Lakeside (386) and Jefferson (388) finished close behind.
Milton senior Hannah Dunk won the event with a 74.
Junior Breezy Roman, a Watertown native who grew up near WCC and played the course frequently growing up, finished second individually with an 81 to lead Lakeside. Senior Ava Heckmann, a returning Division 2 state qualifier, shot 90 and finished tenth individually for the Warriors.
Sophomore Reagan Gebhart (104) and senior Chloe Berg (111) completed Lakeside’s team scoring.
Team scores: Sun Prairie West 384, Lakeside Lutheran 386, Jefferson 388, Edgewood 391, Muskego 395, Sussex Hamilton 400, Milton 404, Monona Grove 408, Baraboo 408, DeForest 431, East Troy 436, Fort Atkinson 447, Kettle Moraine 448, McFarland 451, Brookfield Central 453, Watertown 504, Sun Prairie East 524, Pius XI 551