SOMERS — A balmy day was also historic for Lakeside Lutheran's girls cross country team at a WIAA Division 2 sectional at UW-Parkside on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The boys team repeated as sectional champion, while the girls punched their first ticket to the state championship since 2012 with a runner-up finish. It marks the first time both programs have qualified for the state meet since 2006.
Freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (13th, 22:20), juniors Paige Krahn (14th, 22:26) Mia Krahn (15th, 22:31) and Amelia Povich (20th, 22:52) and senior Carlee Zimmermann (30th, 23:45) accounted for Lakeside’s second place tally of 71 points. Capitol North rival Luther Prep repeated as sectional champion with 66 points.
"It was a warm day that affected times significantly,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. "The girls got out conservatively and made up a great deal of ground in the second half of the race. They also responded well to adversity. Our second runner Paige, took a hard fall during the race, but rebounded well to finish well. Through two miles, Kathryn Schulz was our fourth runner, but was unable to complete the race. Despite these less-than-ideal circumstances, the pack of girls that has served us so well this year once again did a great job of keeping the 1-5 runners close together.
"I cannot emphasize how proud I am of this group. Another senior, Rose Hissom, has been dealing with an injury over the last few weeks and had been our 1 or 2 runner for almost every race, but still provided excellent leadership today in the warmup and course tour. We would not be here without her.”
Paige Krahn and senior teammate Abigail Minning (38th, 24:19) will be making their second trips to state after qualifying individually two years ago. They ran at Colby High School for the Division 2 state meet due to COVID-19. They get to run at the official state course this time, but the experience is unique regardless of the location.
"It's really exhilarating to see everyone at state,” Krahn said. "It's a really cool experience."
In addition to the fall she suffered, Krahn struggled with the heat as well.
"It was a little tough,” Krahn said. "I got super bad dry mouth. But I'm really glad that God has given us the opportunity to go, because last year, we missed it by four points. It's really nice to be able to go as a team.
"It feels really good (to make it state a second time). Pack running, it's really been our strength. We really do well with our pack running, especially our one through five. We're pretty good at it and it helps a lot.”
Lake Mills took seventh with a 144 score. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (23rd, 23:12), freshman Asha Herald (33rd, 24:10), senior Jenna Hosey (36th, 24:15), junior Ava Vesperman (37th, 24:17) and freshman Greta Wiedenfeld (39th, 24:21) scored for the L-Cats.
Team scores — girls: Luther Prep 66, Lakeside Lutheran 71, Shoreland Lutheran 92, Clinton 105, Whitewater 124, Deerfield/Cambridge 143, Lake Mills 144, Jefferson 192, Lake Country Lutheran 196, East Troy 216, Beloit Turner, Delavan-Darien and Edgerton incomplete