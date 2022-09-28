Lakeside 2nd at regionals

COLUMBUS -- Breezy Roman shot 88 to pace Lakeside Lutheran's girls team, which placed second at a WIAA Division 2 regional on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course.

Roman, a junior who shot 44 on both nines, placed second individually for the Warriors, who shot 393 to finish behind first-place Jefferson (390) and meet medalist Payton Schmidt (78).