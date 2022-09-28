WIAA girls golf: Breezy Roman 2nd individually as Lakeside Lutheran advances to sectionals nateg nateg Author email Sep 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBUS -- Breezy Roman shot 88 to pace Lakeside Lutheran's girls team, which placed second at a WIAA Division 2 regional on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course.Roman, a junior who shot 44 on both nines, placed second individually for the Warriors, who shot 393 to finish behind first-place Jefferson (390) and meet medalist Payton Schmidt (78).Seniors Ava Heckmann (96) and Chloe Berg (102) and sophomore Tessa Schmocker (107) also scored for Lakeside, which advances to the sectional meet on Monday, Oct. 3 at Prairie du Chien Country Club.Team scores: Jefferson 390, Lakeside Lutheran 393, Edgewood 402, East Troy 416, Southwestern co-op 418, Darlington 446, Edgerton 454, Turner 471, Cambridge 500, Evansville 509, Clinton 538. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nateg Author email Follow nateg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Topel’s state of the art facility now open, grand re-opening to be Saturday Football: Lake Mills crushes New Glarus/Monticello Football: Lakeside Lutheran tops Beloit Turner 50-33 in wild Homecoming game Pat Hauser wins discus championship at National Masters competition Wilke retires from role as Lake Mills city manager Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin