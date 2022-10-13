Claudia Curtis
 Calahan Steed

MADISON — Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis, who continuously improved her craft over four years, finished her career at state tournament once again.

Curtis lost to Regis/McDonnell Central Catholic junior Colleen Callaghan 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 Individual State Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13.