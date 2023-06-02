Lake Mills soccer

Ava Schmidt scored goals in each half, leading fifth-seeded Lake Mills past 12th-seeded Edgerton 2-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal girls soccer game at L-Cat Stadium on Thursday, June 1.

Schmidt, off an assist by Mollie Cooper, scored in the eighth minute. Schmidt then doubled Lake Mills’ lead, finding the back of the net on an assist by Addie Ninneman in the 57th minute.