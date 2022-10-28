Lakeside Lutheran senior Jay Yahnke wins a ball in the air during a sectional semifinal against St. John’s on Thursday in Delafield. Yahnke scored early in the second half to tie the match at 1-1. St. John’s won 2-1 in overtime.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Ethan Schuetz is denied a scoring opportunity as St. John’s keeper Santiago Graf collects the loose ball during a Division 4 sectional boys soccer semifinal on Thursday in Delafield. St. John’s won 2-1 in overtime.
DELAFIELD—Jose Pablos converted the game-winning goal in overtime as Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy beat the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team 2-1 in a Division 4 sectional semifinal Thursday.
The top-seeded Lancers (11-4-1) struck first on Hayden McDonald’s 39th minute goal, which Pablos assisted on.
The fourth-seeded Warriors (13-7-3) equalized in the 63rd, when Jay Yahnke scored off Owen Kraft’s assist to make it 1-all.
Twelve minutes into the first extra session, Pablos scored unassisted to send St. John’s into Saturday’s sectional final versus second-seeded Lake Country Lutheran, which knocked off third-seeded River Valley 4-0 to advance.
“Our season came to an end this afternoon after a long tough battle against a strong St. John’s Northwestern team,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Our guys started the game out a little slow, which allowed SJNA to control much of the first half. We started the second half with much more energy and were able to tie it up. It was a back and forth battle from there that led to overtime.
“We weren’t quite able to pull it off though. I’m very proud of how badly our guys wanted it and how they left everything out on the field. These seniors are going to be missed. Despite the disappointing ending, I hope our guys are able to reflect on the great season we did have.”
The Lancers held a 7-6 edge in shots on goal. Lakeside keeper JJ Probasco made five saves, while St. John’s Santiago Graf stopped five shots.
The Warriors, who also lost in the sectional semifinals in 2020, bid farewell to their six-player senior class of Yahnke, Kraft, Ethan Schuetz, Tyler Gresens, Dominic Schleef and Hunter Sommer.