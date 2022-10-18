WIAA volleyball: Mount Horeb defeats Lake Mills in playoff opener nateg nateg Author email Oct 18, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT HOREB -- The 12th-seeded Lake Mills volleyball team lost to fifth-seeded Mount Horeb in four sets in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18.The L-Cats finish the season 6-22.The Vikings advance to play at fourth-seeded Whitewater on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nateg Author email Follow nateg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Comeback Cats: Lake Mills rallies in second half to beat Lodi 28-10 and punch postseason ticket Football previews: Lake Mills hosts Lodi on Homecoming; Lakeside travels to face Edgewood Football: Lakeside Lutheran knocks off Edgewood 13-10 to cap regular season Cross country: Lakeside Lutheran boys win conference title, girls place 2nd; Lake Mills' teams finish 4th Lake Mills High School marks Homecoming Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin