Wrestling: Lakeside Lutheran goes 0-2 at LPS triangular Dec 7, 2022 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Lakeside Lutheran's Colton Schultz pinned Luther Prep's Phil McCaskill in the 160-pound match between the two teams on Tuesday at LPS. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Luther Prep's Silas Hillmer pinned Lakeside Lutheran's Ryan Schultz in the 152-pound match between the two teams on Tuesday at LPS. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERTOWN -- Lakeside Lutheran's wrestling team went 0-2 at a triangular hosted by Luther Prep on Tuesday, Dec. 6.The Warriors fell to LPS 51-30 and lost to Lake Country Lutheran 42-36.Colton Schultz recorded two pins for Lakeside at 160 on the night. Dane McIlvain had one pin and received a forfeit at 138.LAKE COUNTRY 42, LAKESIDE 36106 — Luebke (LL) pinned Wiedel (LCL) at :48113 — Ramage (LCL) pinned Studnicka (LL) at 2:10120 — LCL received forfeit126 — Hallman (LL) received forfeit132 — Buccholz (LCL) pinned Sommer (LL) at 3:40138 — McIlvain (LL) received forfeit145 —Vandres (LCL) pined Rabehl (LL) at 5:05152 — R. Schultz (LL) pinned Henderson (LCL) at 1:59160 — C. Schultz (LL) pinned Zur (LCL) at 1:45170 — Waltersdorf (LCL) pinned Winters (LL) at 3:13182 — Dobson (LCL) received forfeit195 — Murray (LL) pinned Neff (LCL) at 1:14220 — Grooms (LCL) received forfeit285 — Double forfeitLUTHER PREP 51, LAKESIDE 30106 — Goezler (LP) pinned Luebke (LL) at 3:25*113 — Studnicka (LL) recieved forfeit120 — Lake (LP) received forfeit126 — Hallman (LL) received forfeit132 — Kehren (LP) pinned Sommer (LL) at 3:08138 — McIlvain (LL) pinned Soloviyov (LP) at 3:01145 — Rabehl (LL) pinned Sullivan (LP) at 5:50152 — Hillmer (LP) pinned R. Schultz (LL) at 3:54160 — C. Schultz (LL) pinned McCaskill (LP) at :51170 — Hansen (LP) dec. Winters (LL) 7-2182 — Winkel (LP) received forfeit195 — Medina (LP) received forfeit220 — Hong-Mitchell (LP) received forfeit285 — Durkee (LP) received forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills insurance agent facing child sex charges Lake Mills High first quarter honor roll Girls basketball: Emily Wollin scores 23, Lake Mills remains unbeaten with win over Catholic Memorial Girls basketball: Lake Mills uses long ball to snap Randolph's 35-game win streak In Photos: Lake Mills Classic Christmas Latest e-Edition Parade Magazine To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin