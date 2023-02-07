The Vintage Flip, a gift and home retail store in Lake Mills, has opened an expanded lower level.
The expansion at the store on N. Main Street adds 1,200 square feet of retail space to the home goods store housed in a repurposed church. That expanded space is being used to showcase the work of local artists and vendors with a booth-style setup.
Jennifer Vallier, owner of The Vintage Flip, a gift and home accessories retail store said in a release that the expansion will create a space to showcase a curated group of local artists, makers and vintage vendors.
The expansion opened Feb. 4 and 5.
“Our brand and product lines have evolved, and I’ve learned a lot the past 6 years. I’m excited to help, encourage and collaborate with other small entrepreneurs by providing them with a physical retail space,” Vallier said.
The Vintage Flip opened in 2017. After three years of growth and a need for more retail space, the business moved to its current location in 2020. It’s housed in a renovated historic church that was built in 1882.
The Vintage Flip carries a wide selection of both vintage and new on-trend home décor, jewelry, accessories, Lakegirl brand clothing and seasonal gifts. The additional second-floor expansion will offer small local vendors with products cohesive to The Vintage Flip brand, a retail outlet, a release said.
“This business is my passion and I’ve been blessed with the growth of the shop,” Vallier said. She admits that a major downtown road construction project and the COVID-19 shutdown threw her a curveball. “As a business, we’ve needed to be creative and flexible. The challenges have made me a better businesswoman.”
“Local support has been encouraging. People are looking for a unique experience and local products rather than always shopping at the big box stores or online,” Vallier added.
The Vintage Flip is open six days a week at 400 N. Main Street, with current hours and events posted on their Facebook page. More information: thevintageflip.com.