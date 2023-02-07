The Vintage Flip

Pictured above is Jennifer Vallier, owner of the Vintage Flip in Lake Mills.

 Photo courtesy of ClickSmith Marketing

The Vintage Flip, a gift and home retail store in Lake Mills, has opened an expanded lower level.

The expansion at the store on N. Main Street adds 1,200 square feet of retail space to the home goods store housed in a repurposed church. That expanded space is being used to showcase the work of local artists and vendors with a booth-style setup.