Topel's auto repair shop
The Topel’s auto repair shop has focused on redevelopment in the area over the last two years, including a new 14,000-square-foot facility on South Main Street and the resurrection of the iconic “76” sign at the site.

 Harrison Freuck

A Lake Mills business has satisfied a city requirement to upgrade its stormwater facilities to reduce flooding and pollution.

The city had been holding a $55,000 financial guarantee to ensure the completion of the project at Topel’s Towing and Repair, Inc., located on the southwest side of the city.

