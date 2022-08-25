The Topel’s auto repair shop has focused on redevelopment in the area over the last two years, including a new 14,000-square-foot facility on South Main Street and the resurrection of the iconic “76” sign at the site.
A Lake Mills business has satisfied a city requirement to upgrade its stormwater facilities to reduce flooding and pollution.
The city had been holding a $55,000 financial guarantee to ensure the completion of the project at Topel’s Towing and Repair, Inc., located on the southwest side of the city.
The Leader previously reported drainage problems on the Topel’s site and other surrounding properties, which the new stormwater basin is expected to mitigate.
The council voted unanimously Aug. 16 to release that money to Topel’s. It also waived the one-year warranty period that was part of its requirement. Tara Topel told the council the company has a warranty with its contractor.
“We are asking that the financial guarantee reduction to $8,250 be removed from the resolution because Friede and Associates (the contractor) guarantees their work for quite some time,” Topel told the council Aug. 2.
During that discussion, city manager Steve Wilke recommended the financial guarantee be lifted. He said the stormwater structure upgrades can be considered a “public improvement” and said Topel’s will own and maintain the structure.
“That’s up to the council to determine whether they want to follow the code as it is or to look at this as a special condition,” he said.
The site where the new facility is located spans 1.6 acres, including a parcel of the land that was home of the original Topel’s building for decades and a parcel of land that was occupied by a Dairy Queen that had been in “disrepair for years,” according to city council materials from Sept. 1, 2020.
“My grandfather would often go to Topel’s and the 76 sign was always something he would comment on, so thank you for bringing it back,” council member Michelle Quednow said at the Aug. 2 meeting.