The one constant in any business when it’s been around for over 70 years is change and for Topel’s Service Center, Inc. recently there has been a lot of it. The business’s new facility, 1110 S. Main St., located where the original service center was built in 1948, will be holding a grand re-opening, open to the public, Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Topel’s Service Center, Inc. was formed on Jan. 1, 2003 as a second generation towing and repair business to Topel’s Lakeside Service. Cliff Topel, Dan Topel’s father, began operating in September 1948 as a place to service farm tractors and automobiles. Today the business is owned by Dan and Tara Topel.