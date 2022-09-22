The one constant in any business when it’s been around for over 70 years is change and for Topel’s Service Center, Inc. recently there has been a lot of it. The business’s new facility, 1110 S. Main St., located where the original service center was built in 1948, will be holding a grand re-opening, open to the public, Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Topel’s Service Center, Inc. was formed on Jan. 1, 2003 as a second generation towing and repair business to Topel’s Lakeside Service. Cliff Topel, Dan Topel’s father, began operating in September 1948 as a place to service farm tractors and automobiles. Today the business is owned by Dan and Tara Topel.
“After it was built everyone needed a place to take their tractors and vehicles,” said Tara. “It didn’t start out as a business, but it became one.”
In 1955, Cliff and his family decided to get into the towing business. Cliff was 50 when he and his wife Violet had their son Dan. The day he was born, Cliff added “& Son” to the truck doors to read, “Cliff Topel & Son.”
Topel’s was the place to hang out back in the day. Memories of ice cream in the freezer, the candy case and bags of chips dance in the minds of those who passed through when they were kids.
When the business started Cliff did all the major mechanical work and his father helped out. His brothers Earl, Harvey and Lyn helped over the years along with many other mechanics. When towing started Cliff took on most of that work. Dan would sneak away to the garage as a child and started working there when he was 12.
Six years after Dan and Tara were married, they dug into the business and formed three separate S Corps to operate the well-established company. In the 16 years that they have been operating all three entities, they have experienced growth and have overcome many challenges, Tara says.
Dan and Tara say Topel’s is an extension of their marriage in a business sense. Dan’s main focus is towing service operations. He also serves as the operations Service Center Maintenance Director. Tara takes care of the marketing, accounting and human resources for both the towing and service center operations. She is a member of several local and national professional organizations including Legendary Lake Mills, Lake Mills Rotary Club, Women in Auto Care, ASA (Automotive Service Association) and the Auto Care Association. Tara recently earned the Female Shop Owner of the Year for 2021 from Women in Auto Care.
The idea of improving the south-side property has been in the works since 2003, when Dan and Tara first discussed the project with City Manager Steve Wilke.
“We knew the infrastructure needed to be improved,” Tara said. “We decided to wait until the State of Wisconsin planned to rehabilitate State Road 89 and the infrastructure underneath.”
Unfortunately the project was delayed due to the City only receiving one bid on the project in 2018. Tara said they hoped to upgrade their building while the road construction project was ongoing in 2019, but it took longer for the project to come together than they had hoped. Topel’s hired Friede & Associates of Reedsburg in November 2019.
Difficult economic times have taught them many lessons and given them the opportunity to build a solid foundation for life and for business Tara said.
In December of 2019, Cliff began having heart issues and ended up in the hospital on Christmas Day for five days. Just over a month later on Jan. 29, 2020, he passed away. Cliff was a major part of the fabric and history of the business. He still worked at the shop on small engine repair until 2017 and could be seen driving his 1919 Ford during the Town and Country Days Parade.
The family continued on with their plans to expand and improve the business. Road construction on State Road 89 started in March 2020. The business was approved by three different banks to start their construction project prior to the start of the pandemic.
“The design build process was done via Zoom meetings and phone calls rather than in person,” Tara said. “Many starts and stops happened during the planning phase.”
In September of 2020, after moving to their temporary location at 360 Enterprise Drive, the original building was demolished along with the old Dairy Queen building next door. About one week later, the Topels were informed of a very low and inaccurate appraisal that put a halt to the process.
“Obtaining financing during COVID was altogether different and exponentially more difficult than prior,” Tara said. “In January 2021, we were told that if we didn’t commit to purchasing the steel building frame, it would be at least two years before we would be able to receive one. We spent almost nine months knowing we committed to it, but didn’t know if we had financing. There were so many increases in cost during that time also, so as soon as we tried adapting to the increase and getting approvals, the time it took ended up being more increases.”
Almost a year, later, the Topels were able to finalize their financing and began the process of building their new 14,000 square foot facility, but the decision making process wasn’t an easy one.
“Decisions took a little longer since differing opinions had to be considered prior to them being finalized,” she said of her and Dan.
The business went from seven full time and three part time employees to 10 full time and four part time employees since moving to the temporary location in 2020. Tara says they are most proud of their team for enduring the process and temporary situations over a two year time span. While leadership focused on the building process, the team stepped up to focus on the business which was challenging and appreciated.
The new facility was granted occupancy on Aug. 4 and features state of the art technology including a Road Force Balancer for precision balancing tires, Pico-Scope for properly and efficiently diagnosing hard to find issues, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) calibrations which many dealers are not yet equipped to do and an up to date wheel aligner to do four wheel alignments in less time and with more accuracy.
The new facility has in-floor heat, air exchange, and oil burning furnace and was specifically designed to support solar panels and infrastructure for two future car charging stations. The property includes an 18 space locked in impound for towed in vehicles, a kitchenette and conference and training room. The new building is designed with their clients in mind offering the ability to pull right in to avoid the weather. There are currently eight lifts with space for more in the future. They hope to expand into medium duty vehicles to better service fleets in the area.
“Being in the new space is surreal,” Tara said. “When we moved into the temporary location, everything was more efficient and a big improvement from the old building. Being able to have this space, work here, and offer the most amazing experience to our clients and team is overwhelming. It is a substantial amount of work to get moved in, figure out new processes and procedures, and set up our new equipment and settle in, but it is all worth it for the experience we get to enjoy and the service we get to offer our clients.”
Perhaps the most iconic part of the white building, designed to look similar to what was replaced, is the historic 76 sign which has graced the south-side of Lake Mills for decades. The sign is now lit up and ready to welcome Lake Mills citizens and guests.
“We are proud the building architecture exudes our deep rooted history and our long standing future in Lake Mills,” Tara said. “It means so much to us to be able to be part of the beautification of the southern gateway to the city which has allowed for growth. So many more homes are being built to allow our community more depth and diversity. To do this all during and despite COVID has been extremely trying and makes it all that much more rewarding to come out on the other side.”
Tara says she thinks Cliff would approve of how they’ve honored the family history.
“I think he would have thought we spent way too much money and that we didn’t test our bounds enough with all of the city codes that exist. I think he would have worried about the risks we took to get here,” she said. “I think he would be very proud of us and he would appreciate everything we have done to honor the Topel Family history and dedication that his parents and siblings displayed for many decades here in Lake Mills. From the day Dan was born, Cliff dreamt of passing this business on to him. I think he knew it was an opportunity for Dan and his family to be able to reap the rewards of their hard work. Would he be proud? We plan to live out our lifetimes in a way he would be.”
Violet Topel said her husband was a man of few words.
“He would say I didn’t think you were going to build it this big,” she commented.
Vi says she is happy and proud of Dan and all his hard work, “It takes a lot to do what he is doing. A lot of insight to think ahead...you have to be able to look into the future.”
Topel’s will welcome members of the public Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for their grand re-opening event which will feature Doyle’s Dogs, music by Bill Bossingham, lemonade entrepreneurs, Lake Mills FFA Alumni ice cream, tours, snacks and giveaways.