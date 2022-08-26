Mijala Channel
A planned project on the Mijala Channel of Rock Lake is on hold indefinitely as the Town of Lake Mills waits for cost estimates on dredging and replacing a barrier that traps sediment. At its Aug. 16 meeting, the town board discussed how the human-made channel, located on the west side of the lake, is filling with sediment, leading to flooding in some properties along the channel.

 Harrison Freuck

