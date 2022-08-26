A planned project on the Mijala Channel of Rock Lake is on hold indefinitely as the Town of Lake Mills waits for cost estimates on dredging and replacing a barrier that traps sediment. At its Aug. 16 meeting, the town board discussed how the human-made channel, located on the west side of the lake, is filling with sediment, leading to flooding in some properties along the channel.
At its Aug. 16 meeting, the town board discussed how the human-made channel, located on the west side of the lake, is filling with sediment, leading to flooding in some properties along the channel.
Rather than choosing to dredge the entire channel, the board voted to explore a smaller project that would be more affordable for the town.
A permit for the dredging of the entire channel is valid until June 2025, but since the dredging needs to be completed in the fall, the latest a dredging project could begin is in the fall of 2024, Wendy Davies of the Joint Rock Lake Committee said at the meeting.
Dredging of the entire channel is estimated to cost about $300,000, which Davies proposed be paid for using fundraising from residents. However, supervisor Jim Heinz said paying for the dredging of the channel is a waste of money because the north bank isn’t stable, meaning sediment will continue to amass on the channel floor.
Davies said part of the issue with the north bank is the landowners won’t participate in the stabilization process. While the town acquired a grant from the Department of Natural Resources for the stabilization of the bank, a representative from Jefferson County said two of the four residents along the bank haven’t agreed to stabilizing the land.
Since half of the project area isn’t accessible, the grant was returned to the DNR, the representative said.
Heinz also said the price tag on the project wasn’t worth it because the flooding is only really affecting about 10 residents along the channel.
“Nobody has to come up the channel. They don’t live there, and I know the phosphorus (sediment) is going in there but it’s just going to benefit 10 property owners,” Heinz said.
Previous projects done on the channel include a full dredging in 1998 and partial dredges in 2005, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016. In 2009, a turbidity curtain was placed near Cedar Lane to reduce the amount of sediment flowing into the channel, but Davies said the curtain was recently overwhelmed by the sediment and she believes it is now gone. The previous channel projects were paid for by the property owners, Davies added.
With the constantly arising issues of sediment buildup in the channel, the town board voted to look into a smaller project that would include the restoration of the turbidity curtain and dredging the portion of the channel between the south bank and the curtain.
The cost of the smaller dredging area was estimated at about $10,000 by Davies, but the board is expected to get official price estimates from contractors for the project.
A 2012 study from the University of Wisconsin showed that the Mijala Channel has some of the highest levels of sediment in Rock Lake, Davies said.