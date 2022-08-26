Several Town of Lake Mills residents raised concerns about a vacation rental on the town’s northeast side at the Aug. 16 board meeting. Neighbors living on Sunset Road, including Doug Bradt, Mike Lecture and Nadine Lecture, spoke during the town board’s public comment portion of the meeting.
Bradt said he believed there should be some sort of licensing with the city and there should be a minimum stay of 14 days, stating some guests only stay for a weekend and treat it like a hotel rather than a residential home.
The Lectures echoed Bradt’s statement, saying the home is often used as a weekend party house.
“It’s just a party haven,” Nadine Lecture said. “There’s no rules.”
Supervisors said not much could be done about the complaints under town ordinances. They instead directed the residents to contact the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
While the town doesn’t have an ordinance directly related to short-term rentals, board supervisor Jim Heinz said at the meeting that people staying in them need to comply with local ordinances. This includes the town’s nuisance ordinance, which controls noise and some of the allegations made by neighbors, such as drunk guests peeing in the front lawn.
Citing the Wisconsin Towns Association’s February 2022 magazine, Heinz added that towns have little control over short-term rentals, such as those from Airbnb and VRBO. He said town ordinances need to be “reasonable and not so restrictive as to amount to an illegal prohibition on short-term rentals.”
“We’re not the only ones getting complaints, I mean this is all over the state of Wisconsin since 2017,” Heinz said. “There are statutes that allow the towns to control them, but it’s very limited.”
DATCP requires the licensing of tourist rooming houses, which includes any short-term rentals that operate more than 10 nights per year.
When a license application is submitted, the state assigns a person to inspect the building, Heinz said, again reading from the WTA magazine. A tourist rooming house license costs $110 annually in addition to a $300 one time pre-inspection fee, according to the DATCP website.
The board voted to postpone any motion on the issue until the neighbors get in contact with DATCP to see about the licensing status of the rental home. Heinz said that if that doesn’t solve the problems, the group can contact the town and discuss other potential solutions. The board didn’t indicate what those solutions could be.