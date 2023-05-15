After failing to earn support for a new town hall at an electors meeting, the Lake Mills Town Board is seeking a more accurate cost for the project and planning to bring it to an advisory referendum next year.
The board voted unanimously at its May 9 meeting to instruct staff to seek a more “refined” estimate. Current planning estimates the project would cost $2.3 million, including $150,000 to purchase a plot for the building.
Electors at the town’s annual meeting in April voted against that land purchase, with the motion failing 62-72, with one abstention. Other motions regarding construction were moot after the initial failure and were not voted on. But the meeting’s attendees later asked the board to send the project to referendum.
“The people basically requested that we put it on the ballot,” supervisor David Schroeder said.
The board has not yet taken formal action towards an advisory referendum, but supervisors said they would likely include one during the April 2024 election. An advisory referendum, as its name suggests, does not bind the town to any action. Town staff said another electors meeting would be necessary to approve the project after a referendum.
The board and town staff have long advocated for replacing the current town hall, which they say is aging and too small to accommodate the meeting space and storage purposes it serves. Office space is limited and inadequately secured, records and equipment are not safely stored and restrooms are not ADA compliant, according to a fact sheet developed by the Town Hall Facilities Committee.
The space’s capacity is 60-75 people, the fact sheet says. That number was about doubled by the 135 residents present to vote at the April meeting.
A new facility, the town says, would be 5,250 square feet in area—nearly four times the size of the current building—and include large and small meeting rooms, secured administrative offices and a lobby space. Plans also indicate a separate storage building to be constructed on the same 4.6 acre plot.
The board’s direction at the May 9 meeting did not include changing the project’s conceptual plans, only seeking a more specific price tag. The current estimated cost of $2.3 million would be paid over the course of 20 years, transferred onto taxpayers at a rate of 41 cents per $1,000 of home valuation. Owners of a home valued at $200,000 would see an $82 annual tax bump associated with the project.
Town chairman Tom Buechel said that he respected the electors’ vote, but took issue with how some residents addressed the committee members tasked with preparing the project plans.
“I want to give a heck of a lot of credit to the Town Hall Facilities Committee,” Buechel said. “I have no problem with the people’s decision that night to move it to referendum. However, to really unleash on a committee that’s all volunteer in the way that they did, I thought was unprofessional.”