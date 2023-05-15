Lake Mills Town Hall Plans
A rendering of conceptual plans for a new town hall in the Town of Lake Mills.

After failing to earn support for a new town hall at an electors meeting, the Lake Mills Town Board is seeking a more accurate cost for the project and planning to bring it to an advisory referendum next year.

The board voted unanimously at its May 9 meeting to instruct staff to seek a more “refined” estimate. Current planning estimates the project would cost $2.3 million, including $150,000 to purchase a plot for the building.