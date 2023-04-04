Lake Mills council member Greg Waters will retain his seat representing the city’s District 2, defeating a challenge from Todd Temperly, according to unofficial election results on Tuesday night.
Waters earned 53.2% of the vote (651 votes) and Temperly earned 24.7% (302 votes). Just over 20% of voters (249) who returned a ballot in District 2 did not cast a vote in the city council race.
"I am grateful and humbled by the support received in the election," Waters said in a statement Tuesday night. "I enjoyed talking with residents about some of the important issues facing our city and look forward to serving Lake Mills as a Council member for the next 3 years."
Waters, who is also the council’s current president, earned his second term as a member. He said during his campaign that his top priorities for the city were to maintain public safety services in the city, to see a new restaurant open at Sandy Beach and to construct a new wastewater treatment plant in the city without overburdening taxpayers.
Temperly, is a former council member who served three terms between 1998 and 2008. He currently serves on the city’s Public Works Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Economic Development Commission. He had pushed for the city to reduce its use of out-of-town contractors and consultants.
District 2 encompasses the neighborhoods directly south of County Highway B between Main Street and Industrial Drive.
Liesa Kerler, running unopposed, also won re-election to the council.