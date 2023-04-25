WATERTOWN - The Watertown Plan Commission was expected to meet Monday night to discuss a new “neighborhood plan” for the redevelopment of the 90-acre former Bethesda Lutheran Campus on the southwest end of Watertown..

“As a community, we have a once in a generation opportunity to design and create a neighborhood that meets the diverse housing needs of the community while maximizing the natural beauty of the river and the campus,” said Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation President and CEO Tina Crave. “We invite community members to help shape the vision for this neighborhood.”