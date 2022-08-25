Gil Schaefer

Schaefer said the 25-meter firetruck he rode on had a Magirus-Deutz body on a Mercedes-Benz chassis, something he found unusual, and everything on the dashboard was in German.

 Courtesy of Gil Schaefer

Growing up in Lake Mills, Gil Schaefer wanted to be in the military and to be a fireman, so he chose to do both.

Schaefer has called Lake Mills home since he was 4 years old, and when he researched his options, he discovered the Air Force was the best fit for a firefighting hopeful like himself.

Gil Schaefer

In 1987, Schaefer was deployed to Bitburg Air Base in Germany as part of the 36th Fighter Wing. In Germany, Schaefer was trained as a combat firefighter and he said he had to be able to act quickly, as the base was close to a wartime area.
Gil Schaefer

Schaefer and the firefighting crew on the base would do airplane fire drills, such as those seen in this image. While this fire may look intimidating, Schaefer said this was about 800 gallons of jet fuel, whereas Air Force planes can hold anywhere from 4,000 to tens of thousands of gallons.
Gil Schaefer

