The Corner Mercantile recently introduced ArToMaT to the Lake Mills community in late April.
ArToMaT machines are repurposed cigarette vending machines that dispense cigarette pack-sized artwork. Each piece of art dispensed is an original. The machine itself is a work of art, according to Mary Doyle.
Patrick and Mary Doyle first discovered their first ArToMaT machine in McKinney, Texas while attending their son’s wedding reception.
The venue was host to a beautiful, colorful, retro-style ArToMaT machine. “At first I wasn’t sure what I was looking at,” stated Mary while her son Elon pointed out all the various pieces of art available for $5 each.
The coordinated effort to bring a ArToMaT machine to Lake Mills was months in the making, Mary said. The custom machine found at The Corner Mercantile was renovated to the specs of co-owners Mary Doyle and Tom Boycks.
“We really wanted a retro feel,” Mary said. The color they chose is Nautilus by Sherwin Williams. “It’s just a perfect color for the time period of the machine,” Tom said. Each machine around the country is renovated in collaboration with Clark.
The machine at The Corner Mercantile holds 22 options of original works of art submitted by artists from around the country. For $5 each you can own a piece of handmade art. It might be a piece of jewelry, textile art, miniature painting, fantasy map, wood carving, 3-D, and more, all in a box the size of a pack of smokes wrapped in cellophane.
“After one week, we’re already ordering another batch of art,” Mary said.
North Carolina artist Clark Whittington is the mastermind behind the ArToMat frenzy, Mary said. Clark installed his first ArToMaT at an art show in June of 1997 that dispensed black and white photographs mounted on small blocks of wood.