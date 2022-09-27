After more than 22 years, Steve Wilke has left his role as Lake Mills’ chief administrator.
Wilke has served as city manager since 2000, guiding Lake Mills through an era of rapid growth and sweeping public infrastructure improvements. His last day on the job was Sept. 8, though he is technically on vacation until his official retirement in March. Until then, he will serve as needed in an advisory role while his successor Drake Daily settles into the position.
Wilke, who started out as a dairy farmer in Anigo and worked as an administrator for towns in northern Illinois before coming to Lake Mills, was pragmatic but cheerful as he looked back on 22 years.
“From the day I walked in until the day I left—there’ve been some bad days in between—but it was pretty good,” he said in an interview after stepping down. “I’ve worked with a lot of good people, both council and staff. That’s been a great opportunity.”
For two decades, Wilke was the man to turn to with any and all questions about Lake Mills government. As city manager, he was appointed by the council to serve as its advisor, drafting memos, answering questions, making sense of minutiae for the decision makers. He was also responsible for hiring city staff and directing them to carry out the council’s policies.
At a Sept. 8 meeting, council members lauded him for that work.
“Your time here has meant a lot, to a lot of people,” council member Catherine Bishop told Wilke. “The changes you’ve put in place have really changed the city. Your footprint is literally everywhere.”
“I think most people agree the city is in a much better place than it was twenty years ago, so thank you,” said Greg Waters, council president. “My one request is that you don’t change your cell phone number … it would be great if you would be a resource once in a while. There’s a lot of knowledge that you have.”
True to his role as the city’s top trafficker in details and logistics, Wilke arrived at his last council meeting with six pages of notes for a final brief to council members, a list reflecting two decades of service to projects big and small.
“I can say that I’ve replaced or installed about every sidewalk in the city of Lake Mills,” he told the council.
Just a few of the projects Wilke saw through, he said, include annual budgets for the city, overhauls of electrical, sewer and stormwater systems, Wallace Park development, improved street cleaning and leaf collection programs, rewriting of zoning and subdivision policies, the creation of seven tax-incremental districts in the city and improvements to the Lake Mills public library.
To hear him tell it, one of the biggest stories of Wilke’s time as city manager is the growth of Lake Mills. The city’s population was 4,483 in 2000 when he was appointed. By the time of the 2020 census, it had grown to 6,211—nearly a 40% increase.
“I know that culturally, it has made certain groups that are pro- and anti-growth, but it’s really not much of an option when you come to financial discussions,” he said. “The way the state’s financial packages are set up, if you’re not growing, you’re dying.”
Drake Daily, the new city manager, will contend with those same dynamics, as well as ongoing projects relating to the city’s Fire and EMS programs, changes to the workforce and keeping revenues up amidst inflation.
Wilke’s advice to his successor? “Take advice, and be confident.”