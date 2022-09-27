Steve Wilke portrait shot
In his more than 22 years as city manager, Steve Wilke guided Lake Mills through massive infrastructure improvements and rapid population growth.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

After more than 22 years, Steve Wilke has left his role as Lake Mills’ chief administrator.

Wilke has served as city manager since 2000, guiding Lake Mills through an era of rapid growth and sweeping public infrastructure improvements. His last day on the job was Sept. 8, though he is technically on vacation until his official retirement in March. Until then, he will serve as needed in an advisory role while his successor Drake Daily settles into the position.

