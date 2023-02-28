Todd Yandre and Jim Maurer shared a love of challenge coins.
Throughout their time together at the Lake Mills Fire Department, and later a yearslong friendship, the two men would carry the tokens—symbols of one’s dedication to a value or organization—at all times, making a competition out of testing the other to produce their coins at random moments.
An exercise in consistency and commitment, it was a fitting ritual for Yandre.
“Todd, he made one coin that said service, dedication, valor, courage,” Maurer said. “That’s who he was. All of those qualities were what he displayed and distilled in Lake Mills.”
Those qualities are also the legacy that Yandre, chief of the Lake Mills Fire Department, left behind when he passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 15, from an apparent cardiac event. Over the weekend, hundreds of friends, family members and fellow first responders gathered in Lake Mills to remember him as an example to live by in personal and professional life.
“He was just a great guy,” said Joel Theder, a captain with LMFD. “If I can be half the leader and example that he was, I probably did something right.”
Yandre, who was 61, served the city as a firefighter for 41 years, starting as a volunteer responder and rising to become a leader in the local and statewide fire fighting communities. He worked for Madison College for 18 years as a fire instructor, training new generations of first responders.
He is survived by his wife Monica, son Jordan, daughter Catherine, three granddaughters and his brother Mark, LMFD’s deputy chief who is now in command of the department.
On Feb. 25 and 26, Yandre’s visitation and memorial service were held at Lake Mills Elementary School. The chief was honored with a final salute from LMFD members and a “sea of blue” procession from area first responder agencies. Governor Tony Evers ordered flags across the state to be flown at half mast on Sunday in honor of Yandre.
Jordan Yandre said he was astonished by the outpouring of support his family had seen from the community since his father’s passing.
“It’s very overwhelming, the continued love and support, seeing all of these people,” Jordan Yandre said. “People I’ve never met before are telling me stories about my dad.”
The younger Yandre grew up in the Lake Mills fire station, he said, and saw his dad as his hero. Because of Todd’s service, Jordan decided to become a first responder as well, and now works as a police officer for the city of Wauwatosa.
“I honestly don’t think he knows how many lives he touched,” Jordan Yandre said. “He was a selfless man, he never wanted any recognition for what he did.”
Yandre also acted as a mentor to countless young firefighters throughout his career. Dan Bilitz, a lifelong friend of Yandre’s who served with LMFD for over 20 years and is now a member of the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial Honor Guard, estimated that more than 200 fire fighters in Jefferson County were probably taught by Yandre in some capacity.
“He was also a dad to a lot of the real young guys, and a brother to the rest of us,” Bilitz said. “Yeah, there were times that we’d fight like cats and dogs just like brothers do, but at the end of the day we remained friends … He was a driving force for camaraderie.”
Among Yandre’s students was Theder, the current LMFD captain, who took classes from the chief when first becoming a responder.
“He was never going to suggest something or lead you in a way that he wouldn’t follow himself,” Theder said. “It was always service before self. He instilled that in the department and the community.”
But Theder says that more than as a leader or mentor, he will miss Yandre as a friend. The two men worked closely together for the past four years, he said, and would chat every morning.
“It had nothing to do with the fire service … it was person to person conversations, about life, kids, grandkids. Those little conversations will be the things I look back on and miss the most,” Theder said. “He wasn’t my boss, he was my friend.”
The progression from mentee to friend rings true for Maurer, who kept challenge coins with Yandre. The chief recruited Maurer to be a responder and supported him—with a sense of humor—through the certification process.
“When I took my test after training, I remember him patting me on the back and saying, ‘This is going to be almost impossible,’” Maurer said.
After Maurer passed the test, Yandre took him out for a Red Robin hamburger.
“To this day, it was the finest hamburger I ever ate in my life,” he said.
On the job, colleagues described Yandre as a confident and detail-oriented firefighter that made sure to take care of the department’s members.
Richard Heinz, a former LMFD chief now retired, called Yandre a “diplomat” and a valued right-hand man.
“He made me a better chief, a better person, and a lot more calm and compassionate than I probably would have been. In that respect, I owe him a lot,” Heinz said. “If there was a fire that was going crazy, out of control, he always stayed calm. Honest to gosh, I never saw him raise his voice.”
Drake Daily, Lake Mills city manager, read a statement to the city council at its Feb. 21 meeting honoring Yandre’s service. The council held a moment of silence for the fallen chief.
“It is impossible to express how fortunate our community was to have Chief Yandre,” Daily said. “We at the city will certainly miss him as a leader and as a friend.”
Dave Sobek, a volunteer LMFD member, said that Yandre could be a stickler for the rules—particularly regarding facial hair.
Sobek is also a pastor at the Lake Mills Moravian Church and chaplain for the fire department, and as such has helped to support other members during a difficult time.
“Right now, a lot of what the guys need is just to talk,” he said. “I see my role as trying to help them get through it, although these last couple weeks have been really tough, because I’m hurting as well.”
In recent years, the department has lost three other members as well. Brian Schroeder, a 20-year member, passed away last year after a battle with cancer, Captain Mark Bentheimer died after a battle with leukemia in 2020, and Captain Chris Truman died in 2019 after being struck by a car while helping someone stranded in a snowstorm.
“Obviously, since this is the fourth time we’ve had to do this in five years, it gets a little tough for some of us,” Sobek said. “This one has been especially tough.”
In remembering Yandre, colleagues said that despite the busy job he made a point of spending time with his family, and working the scoreboards at his granddaughters’ softball games.
“Family was his first priority. That loyalty to that came above and beyond anything else,” Bilitz said. “At times it was hard for him … those conflicts are there but they’re with all of us, and he handled it well.”
Jordan Yandre was proud of his father’s commitment to service and the job that “he was put on this earth to do.”
“We gave our father away to this fire department, but we knew it was what he loved to do,” Jordan said. “We couldn’t be any more proud for him to be our father and the way he represented this family.”
As for Maurer, he plans to continue the challenge coin tradition—now an act of remembrance as well as commitment. He produced one during an interview, a golden medallion slightly larger than a quarter. Yandre had had it made in anticipation for his retirement.
“It will never leave my pocket,” Maurer said.