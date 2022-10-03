Just two weeks remain in the high school football regular season.
For Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills, there is a ton to play for heading down the stretch.
The Warriors (6-1, 4-1 Capitol Conference) are winners of four straight and clinched the program's sixth consecutive playoff berth by virtue of winning the Slider Bowl, 30-27.
Lakeside faces league-leader Columbus (7-0, 5-0) on the road this week and with a victory would move into a share of first place. The second-ranked Cardinals, who beat the Warriors in week nine and Level 1 a season ago, have run roughshod through the conference the last two seasons and are averaging 48 points per game. Junior tailback Colton Brunell has 20 rushing scores and 1,422 rushing yards this season.
Columbus scored 21 fourth-quarter to blow out Lodi on the road 42-14 last week.
The L-Cats (4-3, 2-3), meanwhile, must win out to ensure they secure the program's seventh consecutive playoff berth. Lake Mills faces Beloit Turner (3-4, 1-4) on the road this week before hosting Lodi on homecoming night Oct. 14.
"I talked to the group on Sunday about embracing the moment and the day," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "In the next two weeks, nobody works harder than we do. We have to continue to play the game to have fun and work hard. Nobody is 100 percent healthy this time of the year. We have to battle through some of those pains."
The Trojans, who lost 23-0 to Edgewood last week, average 28.6 points per game. Quarterback Sean Fogel (1,503 passing yards) leads the conference and Jayce Kurth (634 rushing yards) along with Tyler Sutherland (711 receiving yards) Will Lauterbach 570 (receiving yards) are capable skill-position players.
"Fogel is solid and those two receivers are good," Huber said. "They like to air it out and statistically they are the best passing team in the league. Brent Hoppe, a Central Michigan commit, plays middle linebacker/defensive line and running back. We have to ID where he’s at and what he’s doing.
"They can definitely play with the best teams in the conference. We have to execute and play hard."
