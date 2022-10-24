Lakeside boys
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team repeated as the Division 2 Racine St. Catherine’s sectional champions with a score of 33 points on Saturday at UW-Parkside. Team members from left are Will Hemling, Jack Simmons, Daniel Ertman, Gideon Ewerdt, Arnold Rupnow, Mark Garcia, Cameron Weiland and head coach Cameron Ausen.

 Kevin Wilson

SOMERS—Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team continued their season long dominance, winning a second straight WIAA Division 2 sectional title handily with 33 points in unusually hot racing conditions on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Junior Cameron Weiland defended his sectional title by breaking away from the field early to win in 16 minutes, 47 seconds. Junior Mark Garcia (second, 17:06) and senior Arnold Rupnow (third, 17:08) were not far behind Weiland and put nearly 20 seconds on the next finisher on UW-Parkside’s race course.