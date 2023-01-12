This year has been an absolute whirlwind! As the year comes to an end, us at Legendary Lake Mills are reminiscing and celebrating the accomplishments we have made over the past year.
We successfully merged the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and Lake Mills Main Street Program to better serve our community.
We sold over $9,000 in Legendary Lake Mill Dollars (formally known as Chamber Bucks). Those who purchase these certificates are ensuring that their money is going directly back into our local economy and Legendary Lake Mills Members.
We updated our website in hopes that it will be the one-stop shop for all things Lake Mills. We now have a comprehensive community calendar and Legendary Lake Mills member directory.
We wrote and supported 20 grants for local business owners. Many of which received their funding
We successfully hosted the following community events: Knickerbocker Ice Festival, Lake Mills Farmers Market, Annual Golf Outing, Town and Country Days Parade, Lake Mills Art Festival, Lake Mills Cash Raffle, Fall Festival of Color, Witches Night Out, Lake Mills Wine Walk, Small Business Saturday, Classic Christmas, and the Winter Market.
We started 3 community betterment projects! The Commons Parks Kiosk Art & Historic Walking Tour, Legendary Lane renovation , and a Historic Plaque Project.
We started sending out “Love, Lake Mills Newsletters” to everyone in the 53551 zip code quarterly to keep our community members in the loop.
We hired more Legendary Lake Mills staff which led to having consistent office hours and better communication.
We hosted 7 ribbon cuttings to celebrate new and expanded businesses in town.
We hosted, for our members, 4 round table talks, 2 educational opportunities, 4 business after hours, and 2 networking events.
We hosted a meet and greet with City Manager candidates for the Lake Mills Community.