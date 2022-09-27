In a recent issue of this paper, there was a juxtaposition of two articles. The September 15 paper on page A8, there was an article about the Dane Counties Exec’s attempt to address the opiate emergency and on page B5, was an article on the drop in Wisconsin police numbers.
The County Executive is requesting $740,000 for a new program called the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act to address the opiate and fentanyl emergency. The funds will be allocated across several County agencies and local nonprofits. It includes an increase in County full time employees by at least 2 positions and throws money in various directions which includes “leave behind kits” of Narcan and Fentanyl tests at overdose locations, but no increase in police enforcement. This program sounds good in name but rewards the County government with more bureaucrats and may do little to stop the flow of drugs.
These drugs are very dangerous, and I am not sure how this low velocity shotgun approach will help curb the problem. It appears there are 300 fewer of us nationally per day from the Fentanyl monster. That is equivalent to a commercial aircraft crashing every 24 hrs., with no survivors. This a National Epidemic.
The second article highlights a new record in fewer law enforcement officers since 2008 in Wisconsin, where the population has risen. The article indicates the percentage of WI State funding for law enforcement scored last nationwide in 2020. Crime is on the rise and drug deaths are too. Having fewer officers on the street is a recipe for a continued disaster.
To help curb the drug deaths and addiction we need to stop the flow at the source plus on our streets here in Wisconsin and Dane County. Governor Abbott of Texas gets this. He recently issued an executive order designating that the Mexican drug cartels are terrorist organizations. It is past time to get real about the onslaught against our citizens and our Country. Feel good projects like the one the County Exec has proposed and fewer enforcement officers lead to more taking of our people each day. Yes taken, not lost. This is not like losing your cell phone or car keys.
Where is the outrage, the film crews, the hearings, the Governor and our new Sheriff on a plan to stop the smugglers? All elected officials and law enforcement officers need to work together and live up to their oath to uphold the US Constitution and protect the citizens from this type of organized attack. We must be on the offense and the defense simultaneously to stop the flow and treat the addicted.