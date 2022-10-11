Wisconsin legislators must face the reality that abortion is still easily available, in Minnesota and Illinois, to Wisconsin women. Instead, they wash their hands of the difficult problems this presents, including the rape and incest of minors, making pregnancy in Wisconsin less safe now for our women and their babies than before the Dobbs decision this June.
After Roe, Wisconsin legislators passed laws to monitor and mitigate abortions. A 1986 law requires detailed reporting by abortion providers. The most recent summary, “Reported Induced Abortions in Wisconsin 2020,” includes the number performed, week of gestation, county of residence, age, and more. (From the time reporting began to 2020, abortions in Wisconsin declined from 17,318 to 6,430 and included 188 minors.) This annual report will now be meaningless, not because Wisconsin women no longer have abortions, but because they don’t have them here.
Wisconsin also passed laws to mitigate Roe’s effect. The Wisconsin Right to Life website details these, including parental consent for minors, an ultrasound with a verbal description and chance for the mother to view the baby, a non-coercion check, domestic abuse and Second Chance group home information, and a 24-hour reflection period. None of these laws are in effect in Illinois, where abortion clinics are being flooded with Wisconsin women.
Our legislators’ silence on abortion affects all pregnant women in Wisconsin, because the only exception to the current 1849 abortion law is “to save the life of the mother.” Wisconsin doctors, now faced with felony charges, jail time, and loss of license, don't know—because the 1849 law doesn’t define it—how close to death a pregnant woman must get for them to legally terminate a pregnancy.
My usually-receptive state legislators, John Jagler and Barb Dittrich, wouldn’t meet with me to discuss legislation to clarify the 1849 law. Because the GOP-controlled legislature won’t face reality, shoulder responsibility, and compromise, none of our pregnant women are safe and babies facing termination don’t have a chance. Wisconsin women can easily get abortions in neighboring states, where our monitoring and guardrails have no effect.