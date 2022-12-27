The Bloom Development
Editor's note: The Herald and Independent has revised the last line of the story that ran in the Dec. 12 issue to clarify Moore's comments. The new version reads this way:
The commission makes zoning and site plan recommendations to the council and does not consider rental costs when reviewing development applications, she explained, adding that it's something the Community Development Authority can consider when reviewing applications for taxpayer financing.
As the Chairperson of Monona’s Plan Commission, I’m writing to clarify and correct information published in last week’s issue regarding the City Council’s approval of re-zoning and the General Development Plan (GDP) for The Bloom, as recommended by the Commission.
The front-page article errs in quoting me as saying “the Plan Commission usually does not consider rental costs when reviewing development applications.” In fact, the Plan Commission never considers rental costs. That is not its charge, it has no such authority. The Plan Commission is charged with assessing an application’s suitability to a site and ensuring any development’s quality will stand the test of time. The Commission worked with the developer through multiple re-designs of The Bloom to ensure, most especially, that the development proposed was responsive to its surrounding neighborhood.
Both articles regarding The Bloom suggest that Monona has affordable housing concerns we are not addressing. In fact, there is an acute housing crisis, not limited to affordable housing, that this entire area faces. The area’s population is forecast to grow 35% by 2050. Monona’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan and Strategic Housing Plan Update speak directly to a need for Monona to increase housing density in select areas including Monona Drive, improve aging housing stock, and diversity our housing mix, as well as less directly, affordability. Two of the last three projects approved – a Northpointe development on East Broadway and one on Owen, offered by Slinde – add diversity and include a substantial number of affordable units. A third development on West Broadway adds diversity with unique, owner-occupied, live-work units. And the CDA revised its Renew Monona program to offer low interest loans for improvements and down payment assistance to first time home buyers.
In short, Monona needs to do more on all housing fronts. As I stated, “I am not letting Monona off the hook” regarding affordability. But affordability must be addressed using a variety of approaches, not just by adding a handful of reduced-rate units to every development. It’s not one size fits all. The current Council has charged the staff, and been working with Dane County, towards the development and codification of a set of proven tools to incentivize developers to increase both our housing mix and affordability, without financial risk to Monona taxpayers. In the meantime, it would be imprudent to turn away quality developments which otherwise fit community goals, including density, diversity and sustainability.
-Nancy Moore, Monona