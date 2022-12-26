The only reason a community with 6,000 people would need a paid department is if there is a large number of fire calls. Thus far, city leaders haven't released fire call statistics that would justify a dramatic tax increase to make a shift form a volunteer to full-time paid department. Many communities with paid departments lose the volunteer base of firefighters necessary to battle structure fires that threaten the community.
Yet, the City's Leadership has insisted on a new paid department to fix an EMS system that isn't broken. We have the resources: three fully equipped ambulances at the non—profit Lake Mills EMS, and EMT’s split between them and a Fire Deparment which doesn’t have a licensed ambulance to transport patients. It doesn’t make sense.
In most communities, cross-trained staff are members of both the fire and ambulance corps. However in Lake Mills, firefighters are dissuaded from joining the ambulance corps.
Every EMT is trained to assess patients and TRANSPORT them. Yet, even when Fire Department personnel assist at scenes, city policies prohibit their firefighter/EMT’s from assisting with the transport. This forces LMEMS to request assistance from surrounding services – reducing efficiency throughout the county. Firefighters will then might respond to a second medical call, but a delay in that second ambulance might be result because it was assisting LMEMS on the transport for the first call.
Fire leaders justify this prohibition saying they don’t want to lose firefighters in case there’s a fire. But if they take over EMS services, they’d be doing exactly that. At the Dec. 6th meeting, Chief Yandre suggested that they could rely upon mutual aid coming from 15-20 minutes away. Are you prepared to wait that much longer while your house burns, or while you’re having a heart attack? I don’t recommend it.
Historically, LMEMS has been able to respond with two or three ambulances to incidents. That’s impressive compared to the state of EMS statewide and nationally. City leaders should adopt a “how can we help” attitude, rather than one passive-aggressive acts of sabotage.
The consequence is dropping recruitment in both organizations, uncertainty, and distraction. The real solution is to change the leadership. Reallocate and ensure cooperation. As many new residents come from urban areas with professional departments, a door-to-door recruitment and retention campaign will sustain our emergency services into the future.
(The writer is a 26-year paramedic and former member of LMEMS)