Farmers & Merchants State Bank

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank will be celebrating 125 years in August. The Waterloo Area Historical Society would like to express congratulations to this historical organization that began in 1897. From all of the past and current directors and employees this group of dedicated citizens make Waterloo a "special place" to live ....from the calendars to cookbooks, to donating to community projects i.e. Wiener & Kraut Day, historical projects i.e. elevator and back entrance to the Museum, to Museum steeple tower reconstruction, to scholarships to students, and many other "community" projects.