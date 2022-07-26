The Farmers & Merchants State Bank will be celebrating 125 years in August. The Waterloo Area Historical Society would like to express congratulations to this historical organization that began in 1897. From all of the past and current directors and employees this group of dedicated citizens make Waterloo a "special place" to live ....from the calendars to cookbooks, to donating to community projects i.e. Wiener & Kraut Day, historical projects i.e. elevator and back entrance to the Museum, to Museum steeple tower reconstruction, to scholarships to students, and many other "community" projects.
Fred Seeber was the first president of the Bank. Descendants of the Seeber family visited our Museum a few years ago and enjoyed seeing the house that still stands where the Seeber family lived. With the current interest in historical homes I thought readers might like this picture of the Seeber home on S. Jackson St. Interestingly, the first president of The Waterloo Area Historical Society Jim Hyer's family lived there for many years. Waterloo's past lives on...history remembers and we Historical Society volunteers strive to "praise the good" the early settlers left us. Congratulations Farmers & Merchants State Bank!!!
-Maureen Wolfgram Giese, President & Curator of The Waterloo Area Historical Society