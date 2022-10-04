Frank Allis House Can and Should be Preserved!

I am writing as a 30+ year historic preservation professional and I know a good candidate for historic preservation when I see one. The City of Monona is developing a Master Plan for the San Damiano property that includes the Frank Allis house, a City of Monona Landmark. I believe the Frank Allis House is a significant historic property that is not only worth saving, but absolutely feasible to preserve as well.